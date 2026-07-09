Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Brewers vs. Cardinals, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Novig promo code WTOP50 and unlock an exciting sign-up bonus: Spend $5 and get $50 in Novig coins. Click here to start the registration process.

By making a $5 purchase within the platform, users will receive $50 in Novig coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions on these MLB matchups, as well as any World Cup game. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 9, 2026

The latest Novig promo code provides an exceptional opportunity exclusively for new users looking to build their bankroll. By registering for a new account and making a straightforward $5 purchase within the platform, eligible players will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins.

These Novig coins can be applied to any prediction market across the upcoming sports schedule. This is the perfect time to get in on the action and use your newly acquired bonus for the headlining matchup between the Brewers and the Cardinals, giving you a distinct advantage as you map out your picks.

Best MLB Matchups on Thursday

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) MIL @ STL MIL -135 / STL +114 8.5 (O -108 / U -112) ARI @ SD ARI +106 / SD -126 8.5 (O -125 / U +104) LAA @ TEX LAA +117 / TEX -139 7 (O -113 / U -108)

When constructing your prediction card, the Brewers moneyline (-135) stands out as a strong option. Milwaukee sends Logan Henderson to the mound, and he is backed by an elite pitching staff boasting a 3.33 collective ERA and an impressive 9.77 K/9 rate. They face Andre Pallante and a Cardinals lineup that has been kept in check for much of the year, hitting just .245 overall.

Another excellent prediction is the Under 7 runs (-108) in the matchup between Texas and Los Angeles. Nathan Eovaldi takes the ball for the Rangers opposite Reid Detmers for the Angels. Texas pitchers have held opponents to a .240 batting average, which spells trouble for a Los Angeles offense slugging a modest .393 on the season. With both notable starters capable of navigating lineups effectively, a lower-scoring divisional clash is highly probable.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started and claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is ready for the upcoming MLB slate, whether you want to back the Brewers on July 09 or wait for the Angels-Rangers and Diamondbacks-Padres matchups on July 10: