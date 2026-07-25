Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Activates $50 Welcome Bonus for MLB Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans, we have an exciting slate of action ahead tonight. If you are looking to get in on the action and chase a nice pay day, the Novig promo code WTOP50 offers a fantastic way to boost your bankroll right out of the gate. The current new user bonus allows you to spend $25 here and get $50 in Novig Coins.

Whether we are backing the Yankees on the road or looking at other prime matchups across the league—like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets—this welcome offer provides incredible value to kickstart your MLB handicapping experience.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB Trades

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

There is nothing better than playing with house money, and the Novig promo code provides an exciting opportunity for sports fans to boost their balance immediately. By registering as a new user and making a $25 spend on the platform, you will automatically receive $50 in Novig Coins. This promotional offer is exclusively available to first-time Novig customers, ensuring that new players have the extra flexibility needed to explore the various prediction markets available on the app.

With your bonus in hand, you can immediately target the upcoming sports schedule, including tonight’s highly anticipated clash between the Yankees and the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Whether you plan on backing the Yankees as road favorites or siding with the hometown Phillies, your newly acquired Novig coins give you the perfect starting point to lock in your predictions on this blockbuster matchup.

Check MLB Moneylines, Totals, More Markets

Are you ready to dive into today’s slate? We’re in this together, so here are the current lines available to leverage your promotional offers. I’m looking closely at these odds to find us a real chance at a solid payout:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) SD @ MIA SD +110 / MIA -130 8.5 (O -102 / U -120) TOR @ BOS TOR -104 / BOS -112 7.5 (O -124 / U +102)

Today’s Top Trades

Here is a look at the specific trades I’m placing today based on the board:

Under 7.5 in TOR @ BOS (-124) This matchup screams a lower-scoring affair. Sonny Gray gets the nod for a Boston pitching staff that has been sharp all year, carrying a collective 3.558 ERA. On the other side, Dylan Cease takes the mound for a Toronto staff that is missing plenty of bats, sitting at a strikeout rate of 8.974 K/9. With the Blue Jays and Red Sox offenses batting just .241 and .244 on the season, respectively, pitching should dominate the evening at Fenway Park.

Miami Marlins Moneyline (-130) The Marlins provide great value at home. Miami brings starter Eury Pérez to the mound with the support of a lineup hitting .251 overall and carrying a .732 team OPS. They square off against JP Sears and a San Diego Padres team that has struggled at the plate. The Padres are hitting just .230 with a sluggish .690 OPS, and their pitching staff holds a slightly elevated 4.252 ERA. Backing the home favorite here is a smart, straightforward strategy.

Keep an Eye On: Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the hill for the Dodgers against Nolan McLean and the Mets tonight. While the lines are off the board, Los Angeles features a formidable pitching staff boasting a 3.549 ERA and a stellar 1.1369 WHIP this season. If the markets open, the Dodgers become a premium target to key into any of your more sophisticated exotic bets.

How to Apply the Novig Promo Code Today

Getting started and claiming your promotion is quick and easy. To ensure you receive your bonus, you must use Novig promo code WTOP50 when registering. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and get in the trenches with us: