Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Novig Coins for Dodgers-Mets, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Right now, new customers can easily take advantage of a generous welcome offer ahead of the next big MLB game with the Novig promo code WTOP. By signing up here and making a simple $25 purchase within the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig Coins to use for your upcoming predictions.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Releases $50 Bonus for New Customers

Before we dive into the morning line and start handicapping today’s action—like backing the 67-win Los Angeles Dodgers or taking the 58-win New York Yankees on the road—it is important to understand exactly how to leverage your bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current promotion available to new players:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 26, 2026

Exclusively for new users, dropping that code gives us $50 in Novig Coins after just a $25 spend. It’s the perfect way to build a little extra capital for the upcoming sports schedule without risking too much of your own initial cash. Once secured, you can apply your $50 in Novig coins across any upcoming contests.

Ways to Use Your MLB Bonus on Sunday

Ready to jump into today’s action? Using your bonus on the diamond is a great way to maximize your value. Let’s look at the consensus odds below to help map out our wagers.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) TOR @ BOS TOR +116 / BOS -136 8 (O -110 / U -110) LAD @ NYM LAD -154 / NYM +130 9.5 (O -112 / U -108) CIN @ STL CIN +113 / STL -135 8.5 (O -117 / U -104) NYY @ PHI NYY +155 / PHI -188 8 (O -108 / U -112)

Trades to Consider

Here is exactly where I’m placing my trades today to try and snag a solid return:

Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-154) Taking the Dodgers on the moneyline offers serious value when you break down the offensive mismatch. We’re talking about an L.A. lineup hitting .260 as a team and racking up 543 total runs. The Mets? They are sluggish by comparison, hitting just .233 with 421 runs. With Emmet Sheehan (#80) getting the ball for the Dodgers against Freddy Peralta (#51), I always trust the road team’s superior bats to carry the day. It’s a smart, straightforward play.

New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies: Under 8 (-112) If you are hunting for a totals play, the under at Citizens Bank Park is my top target. Will Warren (#29) takes the mound for a Yankees squad that leans heavily on a stifling pitching staff sporting a collective 3.35 ERA. On the other side, Cristopher Sánchez (#61) fronts a Phillies unit that dominates the strike zone with an impressive 9.91 strikeouts per nine innings. With two high-upside pitching staffs throwing heat tonight, runs are going to be at an absolute premium. Playing the under gives us a great shot at cashing a ticket.

Guide to Use the Novig Promo Code

I know jumping into new platforms can sometimes feel a bit intimidating, but getting started with your Novig promo is incredibly straightforward. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in that extra value: