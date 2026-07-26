Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in Novig Coins for Dodgers-Mets, Any MLB Game

Right now, new customers can easily take advantage of a generous welcome offer ahead of the next big MLB game with the Novig promo code WTOP. By signing up here and making a simple $25 purchase within the platform, you will receive $50 in Novig Coins to use for your upcoming predictions.
Novig Promo Code WTOP Releases $50 Bonus for New Customers
Before we dive into the morning line and start handicapping today’s action—like backing the 67-win Los Angeles Dodgers or taking the 58-win New York Yankees on the road—it is important to understand exactly how to leverage your bonus. Here is a quick overview of the current promotion available to new players:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP50
|New User Offer
|Spend $25, Get $50 in Novig Coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|July 26, 2026
Exclusively for new users, dropping that code gives us $50 in Novig Coins after just a $25 spend. It’s the perfect way to build a little extra capital for the upcoming sports schedule without risking too much of your own initial cash. Once secured, you can apply your $50 in Novig coins across any upcoming contests.
Ways to Use Your MLB Bonus on Sunday
Ready to jump into today’s action? Using your bonus on the diamond is a great way to maximize your value. Let’s look at the consensus odds below to help map out our wagers.
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Total (O/U)
|TOR @ BOS
|TOR +116 / BOS -136
|8 (O -110 / U -110)
|LAD @ NYM
|LAD -154 / NYM +130
|9.5 (O -112 / U -108)
|CIN @ STL
|CIN +113 / STL -135
|8.5 (O -117 / U -104)
|NYY @ PHI
|NYY +155 / PHI -188
|8 (O -108 / U -112)
Trades to Consider
Here is exactly where I’m placing my trades today to try and snag a solid return:
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-154) Taking the Dodgers on the moneyline offers serious value when you break down the offensive mismatch. We’re talking about an L.A. lineup hitting .260 as a team and racking up 543 total runs. The Mets? They are sluggish by comparison, hitting just .233 with 421 runs. With Emmet Sheehan (#80) getting the ball for the Dodgers against Freddy Peralta (#51), I always trust the road team’s superior bats to carry the day. It’s a smart, straightforward play.
New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies: Under 8 (-112) If you are hunting for a totals play, the under at Citizens Bank Park is my top target. Will Warren (#29) takes the mound for a Yankees squad that leans heavily on a stifling pitching staff sporting a collective 3.35 ERA. On the other side, Cristopher Sánchez (#61) fronts a Phillies unit that dominates the strike zone with an impressive 9.91 strikeouts per nine innings. With two high-upside pitching staffs throwing heat tonight, runs are going to be at an absolute premium. Playing the under gives us a great shot at cashing a ticket.
Guide to Use the Novig Promo Code
I know jumping into new platforms can sometimes feel a bit intimidating, but getting started with your Novig promo is incredibly straightforward. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in that extra value:
- Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth.
- Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your new account.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Novig promo code WTOP50 to attach the offer to your profile.
- Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit into your newly created account.
- Get in on the Action: Finally, spend $25 within the app on any of today’s matchups to fully activate your promotion and receive your $50 in Novig Coins.