NASCAR-O’Reilly Pennzoil 250 presented by Take 5 Oil Change Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Speedway, Ind. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 69 points.

2. (13) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100, 50.

3. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

4. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

5. (9) William Sawalich, Toyota, 100, 42.

6. (15) Brent Crews, Toyota, 100, 33.

7. (11) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 100, 30.

8. (1) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 100, 40.

9. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100, 28.

10. (19) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 100, 29.

11. (17) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 100, 26.

12. (5) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 100, 28.

13. (3) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 100, 34.

14. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 100, 23.

15. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100, 22.

16. (26) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 100, 21.

17. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100, 20.

18. (24) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 100, 19.

19. (10) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 100, 19.

20. (23) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 100, 17.

21. (25) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 100, 21.

22. (16) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 100, 25.

23. (18) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 100, 14.

24. (22) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, 100, 13.

25. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 100, 12.

26. (21) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 100, 11.

27. (31) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 100, 10.

28. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100, 8.

30. (29) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, 100, 7.

31. (36) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, 100, 6.

32. (33) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 99, 5.

33. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 99, 4.

34. (37) Blake Lothian, Chevrolet, 99, 3.

35. (38) David Starr, Chevrolet, 99, 2.

36. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 99, 1.

37. (4) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 97, 11.

38. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, fuelpump, 39, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.933 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 20 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.643 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Creed 0-23; J.Clements 24-32; C.Kvapil 33; R.Chastain 34-36; W.Sawalich 37-38; R.Chastain 39-54; D.Thompson 55-56; R.Caruth 57-62; J.Allgaier 63-66; R.Chastain 67-78; C.Kvapil 79-100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 3 times for 31 laps; C.Kvapil, 2 times for 23 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 23 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 9 laps; R.Caruth, 1 time for 6 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 4 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Thompson, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 6; C.Day, 2; A.Hill, 2; C.Kvapil, 1; S.Creed, 1; B.Jones, 1; T.Gray, 1; W.Sawalich, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 1016; 2. C.Kvapil, 751; 3. J.Love, 747; 4. S.Creed, 733; 5. C.Day, 719; 6. B.Jones, 692; 7. A.Hill, 688; 8. S.Smith, 658; 9. P.Retzlaff, 619; 10. S.Mayer, 589; 11. B.Crews, 573; 12. T.Gray, 567; 13. W.Sawalich, 560; 14. R.Caruth, 547; 15. R.Sieg, 493; 16. A.Alfredo, 446.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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