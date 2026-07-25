Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Saturday MLB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure a guaranteed bonus ahead of Saturday’s MLB games by signing up with these bet365 bonus code offers. Click here to activate either offer.

MI, NJ, and PA: New users will receive a Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets offer, plus an additional 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino.

New users will receive a Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets offer, plus an additional 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA: New users can choose between a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer (win or lose) OR a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $150 MLB Bonus

New bet365 users can unlock a massive welcome offer ahead of the next first pitch. In MI, NJ, and PA, a simple $10 wager returns $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the initial wager wins or loses, alongside 50 spins to use at bet365’s online casino. In AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA, players are granted the flexibility to choose between a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets from a $10 wager, or a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net.

This provides the perfect opportunity to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or take a stance on the Seattle Mariners. To be eligible, your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must carry minimum odds of -500. For example, a -450 selection on the Cincinnati Reds or St. Louis Cardinals qualifies, but betting a heavy -800 favorite does not. Bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your wagers, examine the latest game lines for the upcoming MLB schedule available at bet365.

Matchup Moneyline Run Line (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets LAD -167 / NYM +125 LAD -1.5 (+110) / NYM +1.5 (-143) O/U 7.5 (O -110 / U -122) Seattle Mariners @ Texas Rangers SEA -122 / TEX -110 SEA -1.5 (+150) / TEX +1.5 (-200) O/U 7.5 (O -104 / U -127) Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals CIN -116 / STL -116 CIN +1.5 (-227) / STL -1.5 (+170) O/U 8 (O -122 / U -110)

The marquee matchup features the Los Angeles Dodgers stepping in as -167 moneyline favorites against the New York Mets. This game highlights a spectacular clash of offensive titans. Shohei Ohtani enters the contest pacing the Dodgers with a .286 batting average, 22 home runs, and a commanding 0.919 OPS. On the other side, the Mets counter with the lethal bat of Juan Soto, who mirrors Ohtani’s elite production with a .283 average, 21 home runs, and an even higher 0.947 OPS. With the total set at 7.5 runs, oddsmakers anticipate a balanced game, but the sheer star power at the plate makes player prop betting highly intriguing.

Meanwhile, the clash between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals projects as the tightest contest on the board. With both sides sitting at a dead-even -116 on the moneyline, bookmakers view this matchup as a true toss-up. Bettors looking for extra value might lean toward the run lines; backing the Cardinals to win by multiple runs (-1.5) yields an attractive +170 payout, while the Reds getting 1.5 runs sits at a heavily juiced -227.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you do not miss out on the bonus bets before the next game begins:

Create an Account: Navigate to the bet365 website using the links on this page. Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a wager of $10 or more on any eligible sports market.

You can use that initial $10 qualifying bet on any of the exciting MLB matchups on the schedule. For instance, you might back the 66-38 Los Angeles Dodgers behind probable pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as they take on Nolan McLean and the Mets. Alternatively, you could look at a pitching duel and wager on Hunter Greene’s Cincinnati Reds taking on Andre Pallante’s Cardinals.

No matter which game you choose—whether it is the Dodgers, Reds, or the Mariners backing Bryan Woo against Nathan Eovaldi’s Rangers—once your $10 qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with the corresponding bonus bets to use on future action.