BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet for Mets-Dodgers, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the MLB action this weekend by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and securing a $1,500 first bet. New users in select locations can register with bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

There should be something for every baseball fan this weekend. The premier matchup on Saturday night features the Los Angeles Dodgers on the East Coast to take on the New York Mets. With that said, BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds on every MLB game.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road against the New York Mets or you have your eye on the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers, there is an excellent welcome promotion available for this MLB action.

Review the table below for the available offers and codes for new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 25, 2026

If you are gearing up to wager on the interleague clash between the Atlanta Braves and the Baltimore Orioles, BetMGM provides excellent value with its welcome promotions. Depending on your location, you can claim the offer that aligns with your region.

Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can apply code TOP150 to opt for a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For new users in all other participating US states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is the standard welcome promotion using code TOP1500. With the $1,500 first-bet offer, you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet and receive it back in bonus bets if your wager loses.

How to Bet on MLB This Weekend

Here is a look at the MLB odds from BetMGM for these key matchups:

Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Moneyline: Braves -105 / Orioles -115 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+155) / Orioles +1.5 (-189) Total: 9 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Moneyline: Mariners -110 / Rangers -110 Runline: Mariners -1.5 (+150) / Rangers +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Moneyline: Dodgers -154 / Mets +130 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+110) / Mets +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 (Over -102 / Under -118)



This slate is headlined by a heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. The Dodgers are powered by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who brings an impressive .286 batting average, 22 home runs, and 61 RBI into the matchup. Los Angeles will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound to try and silence a Mets offense led by Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles host the Atlanta Braves in a cross-league battle. The Braves boast plenty of pop with Matt Olson leading the charge. Olson has mashed 27 home runs and collected 63 RBI with a .269 average. The Orioles counter with standout Gunnar Henderson, who has tallied 17 homers so far. With Brandon Young toeing the rubber for Baltimore against Atlanta’s Bryce Elder, expect plenty of fireworks in this tightly contested matchup.

Activating BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your welcome offer ahead of these MLB matchups, simply follow these structured steps: