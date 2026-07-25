MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -134 Cleveland +116 at BOSTON -136 Toronto +116 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Cleveland
|+116
|at BOSTON
|-136
|Toronto
|+116
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Athletics
|+136
|Houston
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-122
|Chicago Cubs
|+104
|Arizona
|-118
|at WASHINGTON
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at N.Y METS
|+130
|at MIAMI
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-295
|Colorado
|+240
|at ST. LOUIS
|-132
|Cincinnati
|+112
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|LA Angels
|-110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-162
|N.Y Yankees
|+136
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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