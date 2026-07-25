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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 25, 2026, 4:14 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -134 Cleveland +116
at BOSTON -136 Toronto +116
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
at MINNESOTA -162 Athletics +136
Houston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF
Seattle OFF at TEXAS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -122 Chicago Cubs +104
Arizona -118 at WASHINGTON +100
LA Dodgers -154 at N.Y METS +130
at MIAMI -126 San Diego +108
at MILWAUKEE -295 Colorado +240
at ST. LOUIS -132 Cincinnati +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -112 at BALTIMORE -104
LA Angels -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106
at PHILADELPHIA -162 N.Y Yankees +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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