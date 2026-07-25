MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -134 Cleveland +116 at BOSTON -136 Toronto +116 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -134 Cleveland +116 at BOSTON -136 Toronto +116 at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF at MINNESOTA -162 Athletics +136 Houston OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Seattle OFF at TEXAS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -122 Chicago Cubs +104 Arizona -118 at WASHINGTON +100 LA Dodgers -154 at N.Y METS +130 at MIAMI -126 San Diego +108 at MILWAUKEE -295 Colorado +240 at ST. LOUIS -132 Cincinnati +112

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -112 at BALTIMORE -104 LA Angels -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106 at PHILADELPHIA -162 N.Y Yankees +136

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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