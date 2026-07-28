Manzardo hits 1st grand slam, Guardians rally for 6-5 win over Reds in Game 1 of doubleheader

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Manzardo hit a grand slam, Chase DeLauter scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice bunt in…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Manzardo hit a grand slam, Chase DeLauter scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, rallying for a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

José Ramírez had two hits and stole two bases in the fifth inning before scoring the tying run.

Sal Stewart drove in three runs, including a two-run double to give the Reds a 5-4 lead during a four-run fourth inning. Stewart also had a solo homer in the second inning off Guardians starter Slade Cecconi.

With Stewart on first base and two out in the ninth, Cleveland right fielder Angel Martínez made a diving catch on a looping fly ball hit by JJ Bleday for the final out and give Cade Smith his major league-leading 30th save.

Colin Holderman (6-2) worked a scoreless seventh inning to get the win.

DeLauter, whose sacrifice fly in the fifth tied it at 5, got aboard with one out in the eighth with a base hit off Cincinnati’s Sam Moll (1-7) to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. He then advanced to third on Travis Bazzana’s single before scoring on the sacrifice bunt.

The bases were loaded with two outs in the first when Manzardo hit a hanging slider from Reds starter Chase Burns on a 2-2 count and drove it into the Guardians’ bullpen in right field. It was the first grand slam of Manzardo’s three-year career and Cleveland’s fourth of the season.

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Cleveland will go with right-hander Gavin Williams (10-5, 3.78 ERA) in the nightcap. Cincinnati will go with a bullpen game, but has not named an opener.

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