All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|New York
|61
|46
|.570
|1½
|Boston
|55
|50
|.524
|6½
|Baltimore
|52
|56
|.481
|11
|Toronto
|49
|59
|.454
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|51
|.519
|—
|Cleveland
|55
|54
|.505
|1½
|Minnesota
|54
|54
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|5
|Kansas City
|45
|63
|.417
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|55
|52
|.514
|—
|Houston
|53
|55
|.491
|2½
|Seattle
|52
|55
|.486
|3
|Athletics
|44
|62
|.415
|10½
|Los Angeles
|42
|65
|.393
|13
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Philadelphia
|57
|51
|.528
|6
|Washington
|55
|53
|.509
|8
|Miami
|54
|54
|.500
|9
|New York
|45
|62
|.421
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|40
|.623
|—
|Chicago
|61
|46
|.570
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|53
|.509
|12
|St. Louis
|53
|54
|.495
|13½
|Cincinnati
|50
|56
|.472
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Arizona
|56
|52
|.519
|12
|San Diego
|53
|53
|.500
|14
|San Francisco
|45
|61
|.425
|22
|Colorado
|42
|65
|.393
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Texas 7, Seattle 3
Baltimore 8, Detroit 5
Toronto 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Boston 4, Athletics 2
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game
Detroit 14, Baltimore 0
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Washington 8, Toronto 6
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Yesavage 4-5) at Washington (Littell 7-8), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 6-7) at Detroit (Skubal 7-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Gore 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Dobnak 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-6), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-5), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Wesneski 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Sandoval 0-0) at Athletics (Lopez 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Toronto 3, Washington 2
Miami 8, Philadelphia 7
N.Y. Mets 14, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 0
Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game
Miami 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington 8, Toronto 6
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 7, 12 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 2
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-5) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 4-5) at Washington (Littell 7-8), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Drohan 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 5-7), 3:45 p.m.
Colorado (Hughes 0-2) at San Diego (Canning 1-9), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-1) at St. Louis (May 5-7), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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