All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 62 44 .585 — New York 61 46 .570…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 62 44 .585 — New York 61 46 .570 1½ Boston 55 50 .524 6½ Baltimore 52 56 .481 11 Toronto 49 59 .454 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 55 51 .519 — Cleveland 55 54 .505 1½ Minnesota 54 54 .500 2 Detroit 51 57 .472 5 Kansas City 45 63 .417 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 55 52 .514 — Houston 53 55 .491 2½ Seattle 52 55 .486 3 Athletics 44 62 .415 10½ Los Angeles 42 65 .393 13

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 62 44 .585 — Philadelphia 57 51 .528 6 Washington 55 53 .509 8 Miami 54 54 .500 9 New York 45 62 .421 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 40 .623 — Chicago 61 46 .570 5½ Pittsburgh 55 53 .509 12 St. Louis 53 54 .495 13½ Cincinnati 50 56 .472 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 39 .632 — Arizona 56 52 .519 12 San Diego 53 53 .500 14 San Francisco 45 61 .425 22 Colorado 42 65 .393 25½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, Detroit 5

Toronto 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Boston 4, Athletics 2

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game

Detroit 14, Baltimore 0

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Washington 8, Toronto 6

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Yesavage 4-5) at Washington (Littell 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 6-7) at Detroit (Skubal 7-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Gore 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Dobnak 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 10-6) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-5), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Wesneski 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 3-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sandoval 0-0) at Athletics (Lopez 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 3, Washington 2

Miami 8, Philadelphia 7

N.Y. Mets 14, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 0

Cleveland at Cincinnati, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game

Miami 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington 8, Toronto 6

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 7, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 2

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Luzardo 9-5) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Jones 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 4-5) at Washington (Littell 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Drohan 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 5-7), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Hughes 0-2) at San Diego (Canning 1-9), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 3-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Cantillo 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 6-1) at St. Louis (May 5-7), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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