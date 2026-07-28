Women’s British Open final major of the year and PGA Tour heads to final year of Rocket Classic

The R&A and LPGA Tour AIG WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN Site: Lytham St. Annes, England. Course: Royal Lytham & St. Annes.…

The R&A and LPGA Tour

AIG WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Site: Lytham St. Annes, England.

Course: Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Yardage: 6,585. Par: 72.

Prize money: $10 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 a.m. (Golf Channel), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Miyu Yamashita.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jenny Shin won the Women’s Scottish Open.

Notes: The final major of the LPGA season is a chance for either Nelly Korda or Haeran Ryu to become the first to capture three majors in a season since Inbee Park in 2013. … This is the sixth time for the Women’s British Open to be held at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. The last one was in 2018 and won by Georgia Hall of England. … Catriona Matthew won at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2009 just 11 weeks after giving birth to her daughter. … Lytham St. Annes is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Southport, where the British Open was held two weeks ago. … Korda is coming off a missed cut at the Evian Championship and a tie for 16th in the Women’s Scottish Open. Those are her only two finishes outside the top 10 this year. … Lilia Vu is the only American to win the Women’s British Open in the last 12 years. … The Women’s British Open has been an LPGA major since 2001. Karrie Webb won a year later to become the only woman to win five different majors.

Next tournament: The Standard Portland Classic on Aug. 13-16.

Online: https://www.aigwomensopen.com/ and https://www.lpga.com/

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PGA Tour

ROCKET CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,328. Par: 70.

Prize money: $10 million. Winner’s share: $1.8 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Aldrich Potgieter.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Jackson Koivun won the 3M Open.

Notes: This is the eighth and final year of the Rocket Classic in Detroit, and it has drawn a reasonable field led by British Open runner-up Cameron Young, the No. 3 player in the world, and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. … Jackson Koivun is playing a week after the former No. 1 amateur won in his third start as a pro on the PGA Tour. … The field includes seven of the top 25 in the world ranking, including Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama. … Cameron Davis of Australia has two PGA Tour victories, both of them at the Rocket Classic. … Only two tournaments remain before the top 70 are determined for the FedEx Cup postseason. Among those outside the top 70 are Keegan Bradley (76) and Brooks Koepka (84). Koepka withdrew on Tuesday. … Blades Brown would have been in the field from the alternate list but withdrew to play on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he is 12th in the standings. The top 20 earn PGA Tour cards.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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PGA Tour Champions

PORTUGAL INVITATIONAL

Site: Vilamoura, Portugal.

Course: The Els Club Vilamoura. Yardage: 7,335. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Senior British Open.

Notes: This is a new tournament on the PGA Tour Champions and gives it back-to-back weeks in Europe following the Senior British Open in Scotland. … The only other two tournaments held outside the United States are in Morocco and Canada. … Jerry Kelly’s victory at the Senior British Open earns him a spot at St. Andrews for the 155th British Open next year. … Stewart Cink leads the PGA Tour Champions with four victories this year, one ahead of Zach Johnson. Both are in the field in Portugal this week. No one else has more than one victory this year. … Ernie Els redesigned the golf course, which previously was known as the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. … Padraig Harrington is playing his eighth consecutive week, a streak that began with the Canadian Open on June 11 and included two PGA Tour events, two majors, three senior majors and a regular PGA Tour Champions event.

Next tournament: Boeing Classic on Aug. 14-16.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Korn Ferry Tour

UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ogden, Utah.

Course: Ogden Golf and CC. Yardage: 7,097. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Julian Suri.

Points leader: Doc Redman.

Last week: Tommy Morrison won the Evans Scholars Invitational.

Next week: Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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European tour

Last tournament: Ryan Fox won the British Open.

Next tournament: Danish Golf Championship on Aug. 13-16.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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LIV Golf League

Last week: Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf UK.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Indianapolis on Aug. 20-23.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Other tours

Challenge Tour: Infortar Estonia Challenge, Estonian Golf & CC, Joelahtme, Estonia. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Korea LPGA: Aurora World Championship, Aurora Golf and Resort, Wonju, South Korea. Defending champion: Sohyun Bae. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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