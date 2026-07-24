Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Use $15 Welcome Bonus for MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a Friday loaded with baseball, and we’ve got a real chance to turn our MLB predictions into a nice payday. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, new customers can grab a generous welcome offer right out of the gate: get a $15 sign-up bonus after making just $10 in trades.

I always look for a solid edge, and this welcome offer is the absolute perfect way to dive into the platform. Whether you want to back the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies today, or target any other MLB matchup scheduled for this week, this extra padding in your bankroll will help you swing for the fences with confidence.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Activates $15 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 24, 2026

This Kalshi promo code is exclusively for new customers ready to jump into prediction markets for today’s exciting MLB slate. When you create an account, you’re locking in a sweet $15 sign-up bonus to use on any of tonight’s showdowns. Whether we are eyeing the Chicago Cubs visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Atlanta Braves facing off against the Baltimore Orioles, this promo gives us some fantastic early leverage.

To claim this offer, new Kalshi customers just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $15 bonus is officially unlocked and dropped into your account the moment you complete $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play.

MLB Games and Probabilities on Friday

Matchup Probability CHC @ PIT CHC 47.9% / PIT 52.1% NYY @ PHI NYY 45.3% / PHI 54.8% ATL @ BAL ATL 48.3% / BAL 51.7% LAD @ NYM LAD 57.9% / NYM 42.1%

When I am handicapping these games, I like to know exactly what kind of return we are looking at. If you place a $10 trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite—the Los Angeles Dodgers—you are looking at a $6.54 profit if they secure the victory. On the flip side, chasing a bigger payout by throwing that same $10 on today’s heaviest underdog, the New York Mets, would yield a very nice $12.70 profit if they can pull off the upset.

Personally, I’m zeroing in on the Dodgers-Mets matchup, because it’s the biggest statistical mismatch on today’s board. The Dodgers bring a massive offensive advantage to the plate, boasting 504 RBIs and a .260 team batting average. The Mets simply aren’t keeping up, logging just 399 RBIs and a .234 team average. On the mound, Los Angeles is dealing, featuring a pitching staff with a sharp 3.549 ERA and a 1.137 WHIP.

Meanwhile, New York’s rotation has struggled by comparison, carrying a 4.232 ERA and a 1.306 WHIP. With the metrics leaning so heavily toward the visitors, keying in on Los Angeles stands out as the premier prediction market to target with your promotional funds.

How to Register Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is an incredibly straightforward process. I always tell my readers to follow these simple steps to apply the Kalshi promo code and secure that bonus bankroll today:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by plugging in standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification. This guarantees a safe and secure prediction market experience for all of us. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when prompted to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the offer, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s available prediction markets.

Here is the best part: you do not have to sweat placing a single, lump-sum $10 trade to unlock your reward. We can spread our predictions across multiple matchups to manage risk. As long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, that sweet $15 sign-up bonus will drop right into your account.