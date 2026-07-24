Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks Up to $500 in MLB Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new players can unlock a tier-based offer that delivers up to $500 in trading bonuses. Activate this offer by clicking here.

Because Kalshi operates as a prediction market in which users trade event contracts rather than as a traditional sports betting platform, this promotion is designed specifically for market traders. By opting in and making $25 in total trades, users receive a randomized bonus ranging from $15 up to a maximum of $500. This introductory offer provides an ideal entry point for trading on premier MLB matchups this weekend.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $500 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to a $500 randomized trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2026

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this promo code unlocks a tiered trading bonus for use on the platform’s unique prediction markets. Kalshi is available across all 50 U.S. states. To be eligible to trade, users must be at least 18 years of age.

Claiming the reward requires a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once an account is funded, the bonus activates after the user completes a total of $25 in trades. Instead of a flat reward, this specific promotion features a randomized payout structure that offers substantial upside. The trading bonus distribution is structured as follows:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Once the cumulative $25 trading threshold is met, the allotted bonus funds are deposited into the account, ready to be applied toward shares on the 65-38 Los Angeles Dodgers, the 56-47 Philadelphia Phillies, or the Chicago Cubs.

Friday Night MLB Options

Matchup Probability CHC vs. PIT 49% / 51% NYY vs. PHI 45% / 55% LAD vs. NYM 55% / 45%

Looking at the marquee Dodgers-Mets showdown, Los Angeles presents a strong statistical profile for market traders. The Dodgers feature a potent lineup boasting a .260 batting average, an impressive .773 OPS, and 535 total runs scored. This heavily outpaces the Mets, who enter the matchup with a .234 average, a .687 OPS, and 419 runs. On the mound, Los Angeles holds a clear advantage, bringing a 3.55 collective team ERA into the series compared to New York’s 4.23 mark.

Another prominent market features the Yankees and Phillies. While both offenses score at a consistent clip, New York’s pitching staff maintains a stellar 3.39 collective ERA. This provides a distinct statistical edge over a Philadelphia staff currently sitting at a 4.27 ERA.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Unlocking the welcome offer and navigating the unique prediction markets on Kalshi is a highly structured, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to secure the randomized bonus ahead of Friday’s MLB slate:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by submitting standard personal information. Proof of identification is required to verify legal trading eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the randomized welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit of at least $1 into the newly created Kalshi account. Make Your Trades: To activate the offer and receive a trading bonus of up to $500, execute a total of $25 worth of event contract trades on the platform.

Traders are not required to place a single transaction worth $25. The sign-up bonus activates as soon as the sum of all individual trades reaches the $25 minimum threshold.

This flexibility allows users to spread an initial $25 investment across multiple games on Friday’s schedule. For example, a trader could divide their shares to back the 65-win Los Angeles Dodgers, invest in the 57-win New York Yankees, or predict the outcome of the matchup between the 57-win Chicago Cubs and the 53-win Pittsburgh Pirates. Once cumulative trades hit $25, the randomized bonus is unlocked and immediately available for future markets.