Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Trade $25, Get $500 Bonus for MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and trade $25 on any MLB game to win up to $500 in prediction bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This welcome offer allows users to get a randomized trading bonus ranging from $15 up to $500, which is unlocked after making $25 in trades. It provides a perfect opportunity to start trading on the expected outcomes of this specific Blue Jays and Red Sox matchup, as well as any other MLB game scheduled for this week.

What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for July 2026?

The Kalshi promo code for July 2026 is WTOP15. This code unlocks a randomized sign-up bonus of $15 to $500 for new users who deposit at least $1 and complete $10 in total trades on the platform.=

How Much Is the Kalshi WTOP15 Sign-Up Bonus?

The Kalshi WTOP15 sign-up bonus ranges from $15 to $500. The exact amount is randomized at the time of redemption. Here is the probability breakdown for each bonus tier:

Most users (70%) receive a $15 bonus. The maximum $500 bonus is awarded to approximately 0.35% of new users.

Sunday MLB Preview: Yankees vs. Phillies

When evaluating the matchup, traders can use full-game win probabilities to assess the expected outcome between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies

Team Win Probability New York Yankees 41% Philadelphia Phillies 59%

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending one of the favorites to win the NL Cy Young to the mound on Sunday night. Christopher Sanchez brings a 2.71 ERA to the mound. Meanwhile, New York is countering with the dependable Will Warren (4.00 ERA). Will the struggling Yankees offense be able to crack Sanchez and keep this game close? Kalshi will have tons of different ways to get in on the action.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi ahead of the Blue Jays vs. Red Sox matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. As part of Kalshi’s secure onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt-in to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you must make a total of $25 worth of trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; rather, a cumulative sum of $25 across multiple smaller trades will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches $25, your sign-up bonus, ranging anywhere from $15 up to $500, will be unlocked and available in your Kalshi account.