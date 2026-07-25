Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Releases $15 Bonus for MLB Predictions on Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can unlock a special welcome offer by using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. You can take advantage of this promotion ahead of today’s MLB games by simply signing up here and making $10 in trades to unlock a sweet $15 bonus.

You can apply this straightforward offer directly to today’s matchups—like that Yankees showdown at Citizens Bank Park—or any other MLB games this weekend.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Breakdown of the Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

Securing this exclusive offer is a straightforward process for new Kalshi customers looking to get in on today’s loaded MLB slate. The beauty of this platform is that, unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi is an exchange available in all 50 states. This makes the promotion highly accessible to baseball fans across the country.

To claim your $15 sign-up bonus, you just need to be 18 or older, opening an account for the very first time, and making a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, simply make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you want to forecast the outcome of the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets or back the Atlanta Braves as they visit the Baltimore Orioles, your $15 bonus unlocks immediately after you hit that initial $10 in trading volume.

Using Your MLB Prediction Bonus Today

Let’s demystify the math really quickly. If you were to trade your required $10 on the Boston Red Sox, you would return $8.93 in profit if they secure the victory. Conversely, if you want to back the Toronto Blue Jays, it would net a $9.62 profit.

When I dive into the statistics for that Blue Jays and Red Sox matchup, Boston profiles as the clearly stronger side. The Red Sox pitching staff carries a solid 3.56 team ERA, noticeably outperforming Toronto’s 4.15 mark. Offensively, Boston also holds the edge with a .707 team OPS compared to the Blue Jays’ .680 OPS. It’s statistical mismatches like this that I love to target.

Another blockbuster showdown today features the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Yankees bring a formidable pitching staff boasting a 3.39 team ERA, shutting down opponents far more effectively than the Phillies’ 4.27 ERA. New York also commands an advantage at the plate with a .735 OPS against Philadelphia’s .705. Finding clear statistical edges gives us an excellent starting point for utilizing your $10 in trades to unlock that Kalshi welcome bonus.

Create an Account with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your $15 welcome offer is a simple process. I always tell my readers that having a plan makes everything less intimidating. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you successfully activate the promotion before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Register here for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Because Kalshi is a federally regulated exchange, they require users to provide proof of identification to finalize account creation. Use the Promo Code: Be sure to enter Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when registering to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets to activate the offer.

Here is a pro tip: you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You can break it up however you see fit! For example, you could make five separate $2 trades or ten individual $1 trades. As long as the sum of your trades reaches $10, your $15 sign-up bonus will become available.

Whether you decide to split your volume across multiple games or put your entire required $10 in trades on an exciting matchup—like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on Nolan McLean and the New York Mets at Citi Field—unlocking your bonus is just a few quick steps away.