Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Up to $500 in Prediction Bonuses for MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP15 ahead of the Monday MLB slate, new players can make $25 in trades to win up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This presents a prime opportunity to make predictions on marquee MLB matchups, including the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Mets, the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Cubs facing the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether focusing initial trades on these specific Monday games or any other MLB matchup this week, this welcome offer provides a straightforward way to scale market positions on Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks Up to $500 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Randomized trading bonus up to $500 Bonus Last Verified On July 27, 2026

Only eligible for new Kalshi customers, this promotion grants a tiered trading bonus to help kickstart your prediction market portfolio. Because Kalshi is uniquely regulated and available in all 50 states, baseball fans nationwide have full access to trade on event outcomes with a minimal upfront commitment. To qualify and claim the offer, users must be at least 18 years of age and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once a user executes $25 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets, the welcome bonus is unlocked based on a randomized tier system:

70% of participants receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants receive a $500 trading bonus

This randomized payout structure creates a high-upside entry point for exploring the platform and taking positions on the July 27 MLB slate.

Use the Kalshi MLB Promo on July 27 Matchups

Matchup Market Probability ATL @ NYM ATL 50% / NYM 50% NYY @ CHW NYY 57% / CHW 43% CHC @ STL CHC 52% / STL 48%

When allocating funds on Kalshi, analyzing underlying team statistics helps identify the most logical market positions. In the Yankees-White Sox clash, New York brings a dominant pitching staff to the mound. The Yankees enter the contest with an elite 3.41 team ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, distinctly outperforming Chicago’s 4.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. This statistical advantage aligns directly with New York’s 57.0% implied probability to win the game, making them the highest-probability outcome on the slate.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals features a tighter pitching battle, but the Cubs hold a clear edge at the plate. Chicago’s offense has produced 507 runs with a .753 OPS over 3,598 at-bats this season. The Cardinals have struggled in comparison, mustering just 454 runs and a .697 OPS. For market traders, this offensive disparity makes the Cubs an appealing underlying asset on the July 27 prediction market.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP150

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the promotion and unlock your tiered bonus funds for the upcoming MLB slate, follow these direct steps:

Use the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP15 when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $25 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; any combination of smaller trades that adds up to a sum of $25 will satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trades reach the $25 threshold, your randomized trading bonus will automatically become available in your account. You can easily reach this initial requirement by predicting the outcomes of the July 27 matchups, whether that means backing the 62-43 Atlanta Braves on the road or taking a position on the 59-46 New York Yankees. Get your trades in before the first pitch and watch your Kalshi portfolio grow.