Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Up to $500 Bonus for MLB Trades (July 31)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to engage with prediction markets can use Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to claim up to $500 in bonuses for this Friday’s MLB schedule. Click here to get in on the action.

By registering for an account, new Kalshi customers can get a mystery trading bonus ranging from $15 to $500, which is unlocked after executing $25 in trades. This promotional bonus can be applied to any of the upcoming matchups on the slate, as well as any MLB game scheduled throughout the rest of this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $500 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to $500 in Bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On July 31, 2026

Eligible new Kalshi customers can secure a unique mystery trading bonus when registering for the platform and participating in its prediction markets. This promotional offer is a highly effective way to get involved with the MLB slate, which includes marquee matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs, the Miami Marlins facing the New York Mets, and a cross-country showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and participants must be at least 18 years old to trade.

To claim this offer, new users must create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the mystery bonus will be fully unlocked after the user has made $25 in cumulative trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Rather than a flat reward, this bonus provides varying levels of value: 70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus, 24% will receive $35, 5% will receive $75, 0.65% will receive $100, and 0.35% will receive a $500 trading bonus. Whether you want to trade on the action in Chicago, New York, or Los Angeles, this welcome structure gives new Kalshi users a distinct boost to start making their MLB market predictions.

Friday MLB Probabilities

Matchup Market Probability NYY @ CHC NYY 41.39% / CHC 58.61% MIA @ NYM MIA 45.84% / NYM 54.16% BOS @ LAD BOS 46.96% / 53.04%

Looking closer at the Yankees-Cubs matchup, Chicago boasts the stronger offense. The Cubs have posted a .755 OPS with 564 runs scored overall, compared to New York’s .725 OPS and 506 runs. However, the Yankees have a distinct advantage on the mound with a 3.31 team ERA, which is significantly better than the Cubs’ 4.15 ERA.

In the Boston-Los Angeles clash, the Dodgers maintain the statistical edge on paper. They outpace the Red Sox offensively by a wide margin, recording a .774 OPS and 562 runs versus Boston’s .708 OPS and 454 runs, while maintaining a nearly identical overall pitching ERA (3.58 to Boston’s 3.54).

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started on the platform and unlocking your welcome offer is a simple process. Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees behind probable pitcher Will Warren, side with Shota Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs, or dive into the matchup featuring Ranger Suarez’s Red Sox against Edgardo Henriquez’s Dodgers, just follow these straightforward steps:

Register an Account: Create your new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to ensure your account is fully verified and secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $25 to satisfy this requirement. You can break it up however you like. Once your cumulative sum of trades reaches $25, your mystery sign-up bonus will automatically activate and become available in your account.