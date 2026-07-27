Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Up to $500 Bonus for MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of an exciting welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB action by using a Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making just $25 in trades. Register here to make your first trades on the Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds.

If you want to look past today’s game at Great American Ball Park, you can also use this sign-up bonus to trade on any MLB game on the slate this week.

Info for the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $25, Get Up to $500 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 27, 2026

If you are a new customer looking to get a piece of the action for this Cleveland-Cincinnati interleague clash, this is your ticket. By making a simple first-time deposit of at least $1, you put yourself in line for a sweet $500 sign-up bonus. To fully unlock that extra cash, we just need to make $25 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. It’s an incredibly accessible way to back your baseball instincts without taking on massive risk.

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Just keep in mind that this offer is exclusively reserved for new Kalshi customers. It operates legal, secure prediction markets across most states, and all of us jumping in need to be at least 18 years old to play and claim this promotional sign-up bonus.

Take the Reds or Guardians on Monday Night

Team Win Probability Cincinnati Reds 60.1% Cleveland Guardians 39.9%

When I am analyzing a game like this and deeper situational trends, I look at the raw numbers. The Guardians enter the matchup with a slightly better 54-53 record compared to the Reds’ 49-55 mark. Despite Cleveland holding the outright edge in the standings, the consensus projections have established Cincinnati as the clear mathematical favorite at a 60.1% win probability as they host this showdown at Great American Ball Park.

Chase Burns is on the mound for the Reds, which has a lot to do with the probabilities. He is 12-1 this season with a 2.42 ERA.

How to Apply the Kalshi Promo Code for the Bonus

Getting started and locking in our welcome offer before the first pitch is incredibly straightforward. Follow my simple playbook below to successfully activate your bonus: