Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trading Bonus for Phillies-Reds, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, then get $15 in bonuses for today’s MLB slate when you trade $10 on the platform.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer Details

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed On July 9th, 2026

Claiming this offer requires a simple approach, and it is strictly available to new Kalshi customers. The process begins with account creation and a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 sign-up bonus is triggered once a user successfully completes $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi operates entirely on these prediction markets, available in all 50 states to verified users 18 and older.

Once the $15 in bonus funds is unlocked, new Kalshi customers can instantly allocate that capital toward today’s MLB action. Whether your models point toward the Philadelphia Phillies (51-42) capitalizing against the Cincinnati Reds (42-49), or you find value in the Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47) battling the San Diego Padres (46-46), this offer establishes a solid baseline return before you place your first official trade.

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Matchup Probability ARI @ SD ARI 47% / SD 53% MIL @ STL MIL 54% / STL 46% PHI @ CIN PHI 60% / CIN 40%

If you deploy a $10 trade on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Philadelphia Phillies, a winning outcome yields a larger payout than a trade on an underdog, like the St. Louis Cardinals.

When parsing the Phillies vs. Reds matchup, the underlying metrics reveal a clear, quantifiable edge for Philadelphia. The Phillies boast a 4.29 team ERA, noticeably outperforming Cincinnati’s 4.57 mark in run prevention. Offensively, Philadelphia’s lineup maintains a slight advantage with a .709 OPS compared to the Reds’ .702.

Alternatively, the data strongly supports backing the Milwaukee Brewers as they visit Busch Stadium. Milwaukee operates with a dominant pitching staff carrying an elite 3.33 team ERA, a figure that severely outclasses the St. Louis Cardinals’ 4.16 team ERA. Following the numbers points toward a significant advantage for the Brewers on the mound.

Sign Up With The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Securing your sign-up bonus requires a sequence of specific, secure steps. Follow this process to operationalize your new account and get started on the platform:

Register Your Account: Input your standard personal information here to generate a new account. As part of Kalshi’s regulatory compliance, you will also be required to submit proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during the registration flow to ensure you opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum first-time deposit of $1. Execute Trades: Place a cumulative total of $10 in trades to trigger your bonus.

Crucially, you are not required to risk the full $10 in a single transaction. You can distribute your exposure across multiple smaller trades; as long as your cumulative trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $15 bonus will become available.

With the bonus unlocked, your portfolio is primed for the rest of the MLB slate. Whether you are trading on the Diamondbacks with starter Merrill Kelly on the mound, or projecting outcomes for Griffin Canning and the Padres, your newly acquired bonus capital empowers you to navigate Kalshi’s prediction markets with a mathematical edge.