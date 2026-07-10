Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trade Bonus for Spain-Belgium, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here to get an exclusive $15 bonus offer in time for today’s Spain vs. Belgium World Cup match and the full MLB slate.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On July 10, 2026

Offer Overview

As Spain and Belgium prepare to face off on the pitch, new Kalshi customers can gain an early edge with a $15 sign-up bonus. To qualify for this bonus, eligible users simply need to register for an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once funded, you can dive straight into the prediction markets for this highly anticipated matchup.

To fully yield your $15 bonus, you must process a total of $10 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you project the final outcome between Spain and Belgium or diversify your capital into other event markets, reaching the $10 cumulative trading threshold automatically releases your bonus funds. Please note that this introductory offer is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. Additionally, Kalshi is available in most states, and all users must be at least 18 years old to trade.

Kalshi World Cup Probabilities For Spain vs. Belgium

The 3-way probabilities for today’s match are listed below. Spain comes in as a significant favorite to advance to the semifinals:

Outcome Probability Spain 60% Draw 25% Belgium 17%

Diversify Your Trades With Today’s MLB Slate

If you are looking to reach your $10 trading threshold beyond the World Cup pitch, today’s Major League Baseball slate offers a wide range of options perfect for predictions. New Kalshi customers can leverage their initial trades or apply their resulting $15 bonus to the following baseball matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Cleveland Guardians vs. Miami Marlins

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

No matter what game catches your eye, integrating these MLB games into your trading portfolio is a strong tactical strategy to fulfill the requirements of the WTOP15 promo code offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Sign Up For $15 Bonus Offer

Getting started with Kalshi ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these systematic steps to claim your $15 welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit valid proof of identification to satisfy regulatory verification requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP15 to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly verified Kalshi account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you must execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not need to risk $10 on a single position; any combination of smaller trades that results in a cumulative volume of $10 will satisfy the platform’s requirement.

Once your total trading volume hits the $10 threshold—whether you are backing the statistical probability of a Spain victory or exploring other markets—your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically deposit into your account, providing supplementary capital for future trades.