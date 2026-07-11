Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Prediction Bonus for MLB, World Cup, UFC 329

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Offer Overview: Lock in Your Matchup Strategy

Use Kalshi World Cup Promo Today on Norway vs England

Outcome Moneyline Probability Norway N/A 22.5% Draw N/A 25.4% England N/A 52.1%

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Download the App: Kick things off by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by dropping in your standard personal information. You will also need to provide a quick proof of identification to get verified and ready for action. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1 to get the engine running. Place Your Trades: To unlock the bonus, you need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You don’t have to risk it all on one $10 play; feel free to spread it out over multiple smaller trades. You just need to reach a cumulative sum of $10. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as your total trades hit that $10 mark, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically activate and hit your account.

We’re staring down the barrel of a massive World Cup quarterfinal clash between Norway and England today, and desperation figures to kick in for both squads. Before the Three Lions try to slam the door or Norway attempts to smash the narrative and pull off the upset, new Kalshi customers can get in on the action with an elite welcome offer. By using theduring registration and making just $10 in trades, you’ll instantly unlock a $15 sign-up bonus.Whether you want to lock in your fearless forecast for this critical knockout duel or target other World Cup playoff matches humming along this week, this promo sets you up perfectly to back your predictions with confidence.Before Norway and England take the pitch at Miami Stadium for their high-stakes matchup, here is a quick overview of the welcome offer currently on the board for eligible users:For soccer bettors and prediction market traders looking to capitalize on the momentum of this Norway vs. England quarterfinal, the latest Kalshi promo code delivers serious value. Exclusively available to new Kalshi customers, this promotion hands you a $15 sign-up bonus to rev up your bankroll for this highly anticipated international duel. The mechanics of the deal are straightforward. You just need to be 18 or older and present in a US state where Kalshi operates. After creating a new account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, simply place a total of $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Once you cross that $10 trading threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus unlocks automatically, giving you the extra ammo you need to back your reads for the rest of the tournament.While traditional betting markets haven’t fully ripped into this specific quarterfinal yet, early pre-match probabilities give us a crystal-clear look at the psychology and expected flow of this game. Here is our breakdown of the projected outcomes for the Norway vs. England showdown:Note: Moneyline odds are currently unavailable. Pre-match probabilities are provided by Sportradar and are accurate as of July 8, 2026.Getting your account humming and securing your welcome offer ahead of the Norway vs. England matchup is a breeze. Here is our step-by-step lock of the week on exactly how to claim your bonus:Once your bonus is locked and loaded, you can immediately use your extra funds to ride the momentum and back your predictions for this epic World Cup collision.