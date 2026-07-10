Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 New-User Bonus for MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, I’m handicapping a fantastic MLB slate, and the best way to get in on the action is with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. By registering for an account here, new customers can get a sweet $15 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades on the platform.

Whether you want to back the heavy chalk in today’s primetime clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers, play the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, or save your bankroll for any MLB game this weekend, this introductory offer gives us a fantastic head start.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Breakdown

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 10, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to move beyond basic wagers and chase a nice pay day on today’s MLB action, this promo code unlocks a straightforward $15 sign-up bonus. To get our bankrolls rolling, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, we can start handicapping the prediction markets for any of today’s exciting matchups, like the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the Detroit Tigers or the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

The $15 bonus officially unlocks once you’ve made $10 in total trades on the platform’s prediction markets. There is really nothing better than finding a market uniquely available in all 50 states, making it widely accessible for baseball fans across the country. Just remember, you must be at least 18 years old to play and claim this exclusive welcome offer before we dive into today’s slate of games.

MLB Probabilities for Friday

Let’s look at the morning line and see where the value lies. Here are the probabilities for today’s top games:

Matchup Probability PHI @ DET 46.5% / 53.5% CHC @ CIN 51.0% / 49.0% ATL @ STL 59.8% / 40.2% ARI @ LAD 30.9% / 69.1%

If you’re using your trades on today’s heaviest favorite—the Los Angeles Dodgers—a winning $10 prediction nets a modest $3.86 in profit. But if you want to swing for the fences and back the slate’s heaviest underdog, the Arizona Diamondbacks, a successful $10 trade yields a handsome $21.00 return.

When I’m handicapping these games, I always look for a statistical edge. Los Angeles profiles as a massive favorite for a reason. Their offense boasts a stellar .783 team OPS with 498 total runs, easily eclipsing Arizona’s .690 OPS and 393 runs. Plus, L.A.’s pitching staff limits damage with a 3.475 team ERA compared to Arizona’s 4.260 ERA.

In another spot I’m targeting, the Atlanta Braves (-166) have a real chance to dominate the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals. Atlanta’s pitching staff holds a sharp 3.615 team ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. The Cardinals’ arms have struggled more often, logging a 4.206 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. Those underlying numbers make the Braves a highly appealing play for our prediction markets today.

Score $15 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Claiming this offer is incredibly simple, and I’m walking you through exactly how I’d set it up. Follow these quick steps to get your account locked and loaded before the first pitch tonight:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure to input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. This is the “key” to ensuring your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Drop a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: Navigate over to the MLB prediction markets and begin making your picks.

To officially activate the offer and unlock your $15 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade. Instead, you can build up to this requirement through a sum of smaller trades.

Once your cumulative trades reach that $10 threshold, your $15 bonus will be automatically credited to your account, giving us a little extra firepower for our next prediction.