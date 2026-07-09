Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for France vs. Morocco World Cup Trading

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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What Is the Best Kalshi Promo Code Right Now?

Kalshi Promo Code: WTOP15 — Full Offer Details

Best Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Bonus Amount $10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $1 Trading Requirement $10 in total trades Eligible Users New Kalshi customers only Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Last Verified July 2026

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Download the Kalshi App: Get the Kalshi app on your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play. Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (name, address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $1. Place Your Trades: Trade on prediction markets—such as predicting outcomes for France vs. Morocco. You need $10 in cumulative trades (not a single $10 trade) to activate the bonus. Receive Your $10 Bonus: Once your total trading volume hits $10, the sign-up bonus unlocks and becomes available in your account.

France vs. Morocco Prediction Market Probabilities

Outcome Probability France Win 61.3% Draw 23.3% Morocco Win 15.4%

Why Use a Kalshi Promo Code?

Low barrier to entry — Only $1 minimum deposit required

— Only $1 minimum deposit required Bonus trading credit — Get $10 in bonus funds after meeting the trade requirement

— Get $10 in bonus funds after meeting the trade requirement Wide market selection — Trade on World Cup matches, elections, weather events, and more

— Trade on World Cup matches, elections, weather events, and more Regulated platform — Kalshi is the first CFTC-regulated event contract exchange in the U.S.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQ

The best Kalshi promo code available right now is. This code gives new users aafter placing just $10 in trades on the platform.It requires only a $1 minimum deposit to get started, making it one of the most accessible prediction market promotions currently available. This Kalshi promo code can be used to trade on today’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco, along with hundreds of other prediction markets.New Kalshi customers can use this promo code ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal clash between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, MA. When eligible new users register and enter the Kalshi promo code, they qualify for a $10 sign-up bonus to use on this thrilling international match or any other available market on the platform. To unlock the bonus, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and place $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once the initial trading requirement is met, the $10 bonus is credited directly to your account. Kalshi is available in most U.S. states, and all participants must be at least 18 years old.Follow these steps to claim the best Kalshi promo code offer before the France vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup quarterfinal kicks off on July 9, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET:Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to trade on today’s World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco. Here are the current probabilities:Probabilities listed above are accurate as of July 8, 2026, at 10:18 UTC. Traditional moneyline odds are not yet available for this event. France enters as the clear favorite in this quarterfinal matchup at Boston Stadium (capacity: 64,146). The match kicks off on July 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM UTC (4:00 PM ET), with Argentine referee Facundo Tello Figueroa officiating.Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market (CFTC-regulated) that allows users to trade on real-world events, including sports, politics, economics, and more. Using a Kalshi promo code like WTOP15 provides several benefits:The best Kalshi promo code currently available is, which provides a $10 sign-up bonus for new users after they place $10 in trades.Enter the code WTOP15 during the account registration process when prompted. After creating your account, deposit at least $1 and place $10 in cumulative trades to unlock the bonus.This particular promo code (WTOP15) is exclusively for new Kalshi customers creating their first account.The minimum deposit required is just $1. You then need to place $10 in total trades to unlock the $10 bonus.Yes. The $10 bonus earned through the WTOP15 Kalshi promo code can be used on any available market, including FIFA World Cup 2026 matches like France vs. Morocco.Kalshi is available in most U.S. states. You must be at least 18 years old and physically located in the United States to trade on the platform.Promo code availability is subject to change. WTOP15 is verified and active as of July 2026.