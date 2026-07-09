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What Is the Best Kalshi Promo Code Right Now?
The best Kalshi promo code available right now is WTOP15. This code gives new users a $10 sign-up bonus after placing just $10 in trades on the platform.
It requires only a $1 minimum deposit to get started, making it one of the most accessible prediction market promotions currently available. This Kalshi promo code can be used to trade on today’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco, along with hundreds of other prediction markets.
Kalshi Promo Code: WTOP15 — Full Offer Details
Best Kalshi Promo Code
WTOP15
Bonus Amount
$10 sign-up bonus
Minimum Deposit
$1
Trading Requirement
$10 in total trades
Eligible Users
New Kalshi customers only
Terms and Conditions
18+ and present in the US
Last Verified
July 2026
New Kalshi customers can use this promo code ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinal clash between France and Morocco at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, MA. When eligible new users register and enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, they qualify for a $10 sign-up bonus to use on this thrilling international match or any other available market on the platform.
To unlock the bonus, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and place $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once the initial trading requirement is met, the $10 bonus is credited directly to your account. Kalshi is available in most U.S. states, and all participants must be at least 18 years old.
How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15
Follow these steps to claim the best Kalshi promo code offer before the France vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup quarterfinal kicks off on July 9, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET:
Download the Kalshi App: Get the Kalshi app on your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play.
Create Your Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (name, address, and date of birth).
Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to securely verify your account.
Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15.
Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $1.
Place Your Trades: Trade on prediction markets—such as predicting outcomes for France vs. Morocco. You need $10 in cumulative trades (not a single $10 trade) to activate the bonus.
Receive Your $10 Bonus: Once your total trading volume hits $10, the sign-up bonus unlocks and becomes available in your account.
France vs. Morocco Prediction Market Probabilities
Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to trade on today’s World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco. Here are the current probabilities:
Outcome
Probability
France Win
61.3%
Draw
23.3%
Morocco Win
15.4%
Probabilities listed above are accurate as of July 8, 2026, at 10:18 UTC. Traditional moneyline odds are not yet available for this event.
France enters as the clear favorite in this quarterfinal matchup at Boston Stadium (capacity: 64,146). The match kicks off on July 9, 2026, at 8:00 PM UTC (4:00 PM ET), with Argentine referee Facundo Tello Figueroa officiating.
Why Use a Kalshi Promo Code?
Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market (CFTC-regulated) that allows users to trade on real-world events, including sports, politics, economics, and more. Using a Kalshi promo code like WTOP15 provides several benefits:
Low barrier to entry — Only $1 minimum deposit required
Bonus trading credit — Get $10 in bonus funds after meeting the trade requirement
Wide market selection — Trade on World Cup matches, elections, weather events, and more
Regulated platform — Kalshi is the first CFTC-regulated event contract exchange in the U.S.
Kalshi Promo Code FAQ
What is the best Kalshi promo code?
The best Kalshi promo code currently available is WTOP15, which provides a $10 sign-up bonus for new users after they place $10 in trades.
How do I redeem a Kalshi promo code?
Enter the code WTOP15 during the account registration process when prompted. After creating your account, deposit at least $1 and place $10 in cumulative trades to unlock the bonus.
Is there a Kalshi promo code for existing users?
This particular promo code (WTOP15) is exclusively for new Kalshi customers creating their first account.
What is the minimum deposit for the Kalshi promo code?
The minimum deposit required is just $1. You then need to place $10 in total trades to unlock the $10 bonus.
Can I use the Kalshi promo code on World Cup markets?
Yes. The $10 bonus earned through the WTOP15 Kalshi promo code can be used on any available market, including FIFA World Cup 2026 matches like France vs. Morocco.
Is Kalshi legal in my state?
Kalshi is available in most U.S. states. You must be at least 18 years old and physically located in the United States to trade on the platform.
Does the Kalshi promo code expire?
Promo code availability is subject to change. WTOP15 is verified and active as of July 2026.