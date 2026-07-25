Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $500 in MLB Prediction Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can secure up to $500 in prediction bonuses by signing up with Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This introductory offer unlocks a tiered trading bonus ranging from $15 up to $500 after making $25 in trades on Kalshi. This promotion is perfectly timed for an action-packed Saturday slate, allowing users to trade on compelling matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the New York Mets, or the tightly contested battle between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offers Up to $500 in Bonuses

By taking advantage of the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new users can lock in their chance at a substantial trading bonus before the upcoming slate of games gets underway.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to $500 in Bonuses After $25 in Trades Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2026

For new Kalshi customers, claiming the offer requires a first-time deposit of at least $1. After executing your qualifying trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, you will receive a randomized trading bonus based on the following distribution: a $15 bonus (70% of players), $35 bonus (24%), $75 bonus (5%), $100 bonus (0.65%), or a $500 bonus (0.35%).

Kalshi is available in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 to play and trade. Meeting these straightforward age and location requirements allows you to leverage this bonus to trade on various markets, whether you are analyzing the non-conference game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals, predicting the outcome of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, or evaluating Nathan Eovaldi’s performance for the Texas Rangers.

How to Make MLB Predictions

Matchup Probability (Vig-Free) LAD @ NYM LAD 59% / NYM 41% SEA @ TEX SEA 51% / TEX 49% CIN @ STL CIN 50% / STL 50%

When analyzing these prediction markets, the Dodgers vs. Mets matchup presents a stark contrast in team performance, showcasing why Los Angeles is the stronger position on paper. The Dodgers enter the game with a potent lineup boasting a .260 batting average and a .772 OPS, while their pitching staff holds a strong 3.55 ERA. The Mets have struggled at the plate with a .234 average and .687 OPS, and their pitchers have allowed a combined 4.23 ERA.

In a much tighter contest, the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers look remarkably evenly matched. Seattle brings a stellar 3.59 team ERA into the matchup, though their offense has hit just .229 collectively. Texas counters with a slightly higher 4.32 ERA but features a superior .246 team batting average. With near toss-up probabilities on the moneyline, this American League showdown could easily come down to which lineup capitalizes with runners in scoring position late in the game.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started and unlocking your bonus is a quick and straightforward process:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Because Kalshi is a federally regulated exchange, you will need to provide proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to link the offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade to Unlock: Make the required volume of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single bulk trade. As long as the sum of your trades meets the $25 threshold requirement, the offer will be activated. For example, you could spread your trades across the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets clash, the Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers matchup, and the Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals game. Once your cumulative trading volume qualifies, your tiered sign-up bonus will become available for you to use.