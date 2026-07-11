Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 World Cup Trade Bonus for England-Norway

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, then get a $15 bonus offer when you trade $10 on either of tonight’s World Cup matches.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: $15 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Available Matches Norway vs. England, Argentina vs. Switzerland (Quarterfinals) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 11th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers can take advantage of a practical welcome offer to tackle today’s full slate of FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchups. Whether you are projecting the tactical outcome of the showdown between Norway and England or analyzing the underlying metrics for Argentina’s clash with Switzerland, players can use this bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches.

To qualify for the promotion, new users must initiate a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus is then unlocked once the user successfully completes $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. The platform operates as a financial exchange and is uniquely available in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 years of age to register and claim the bonus.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

Matches Probabilities Norway vs. England England 52% / Draw 27% / Norway 24% Argentina vs. Switzerland Argentina 58% / Draw 27% / Switzerland 16%

With the win, loss, and draw percentages determined for these specific playoff clashes, bettors can still secure a statistical edge by utilizing the welcome offer. New users can apply their $15 Kalshi sign-up bonus directly to these matches. By simply registering, meeting the $10 trading requirement, and securing the bonus, users can predict outright winners or potential draws across today’s high-stakes World Cup slate with house capital. No matter the outcome of your trades, the $15 in bonuses will hit your account.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Once activated, your $15 sign-up bonus operates with total flexibility. It can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches or any subsequent match taking place this week. Users are not restricted to allocating the bonus to a single market. Whether you want to diversify your predictions between the Norway vs. England quarterfinal and the Argentina vs. Switzerland showdown or consolidate your position on a different matchup later this week, the bonus provides full utility across Kalshi’s prediction markets.

To successfully claim the offer and extract the maximum value, follow this logical, step-by-step activation process:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your account securely. Use the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to ensure the offer is tracked. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly verified account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. The mechanics of this offer do not require a single $10 trade; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 across various trades will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and credited to your account, ready to be deployed on the World Cup quarterfinals and beyond.