Kalshi Promo code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for World Cup, UFC 329 Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here and unlock $15 in bonuses in time for today’s World Cup matches and the UFC 329 fight card, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches England at Norway Switzerland at Argentina Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed July 11th, 2026

Offer Overview

From an analytical standpoint, new Kalshi customers have a prime opportunity to maximize their return on investment during the quarterfinal round of the FIFA World Cup and the UFC 329 card. By signing up with the promo code WTOP15, you secure a $15 sign-up bonus to deploy across prediction markets for the entire slate of today’s matchups, not just a single game.

In order to claim this $10 bonus, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the bonus becomes fully unlocked once you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their initial trades across multiple outcomes. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate. Please note that this promotion is strictly limited to new Kalshi customers.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

Date/Time Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % July 11 Norway England 24% 27% 52% July 11 Argentina Switzerland 58% 27% 16%

With the 3-way probabilities finalized for the knockout round, users will be able to evaluate the exact implied percentages for a home team win, an away team win, or a draw in regulation.

With these markets determined, you will be able to identify pricing inefficiencies and make calculated trades. Even while waiting for the final projections, these high-stakes fixtures offer the perfect slate of games for new users to target. You can apply your $15 Kalshi sign-up bonus directly to these pivotal matchups as soon as the numbers go live.

Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor: Diversifying Your Portfolio

A cornerstone of any sharp trading strategy is portfolio diversification. While the World Cup quarterfinals offer significant data points to analyze, the Kalshi platform allows you to allocate your trades across various sports and events. For combat sports analysts, the highly anticipated UFC clash between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor provides an excellent alternative option. Crossing over into mixed martial arts markets is a sound way to expand your exposure and utilize your promotional funds.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Trading Bonus

Executing the activation of this welcome offer is a simple, step-by-step process. Once activated, your $15 sign-up bonus can be utilized on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—whether you are isolating a specific angle on England vs. Norway or trading the draw on Switzerland vs. Argentina—or any other World Cup fixture this week.

To ensure you successfully unlock your bonus, follow this exact methodology:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the regulatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification process. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP15 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new Kalshi account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make Your Trades: Execute a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You are not required to risk $15 on a single, high-variance trade; as long as your cumulative trades reach a total sum of $10, the volume requirement will be met.

Once you have successfully completed these parameters and reached $10 in total trade volume, your $15 sign-up bonus will unlock automatically, providing you with additional capital to deploy on the World Cup quarterfinals.