James Dolan cedes day-to-day running of the NHL’s New York Rangers to son Quentin

NEW YORK (AP) — James Dolan is ceding day-to-day responsibilities of running the NHL’s New York Rangers to his son…

NEW YORK (AP) — James Dolan is ceding day-to-day responsibilities of running the NHL’s New York Rangers to his son Quentin, Madison Square Garden Sports Corporation announced Friday.

Quentin, while taking over as Rangers president, chief operating officer and alternate governor, will still report to his father, who is also remaining in control of the NBA champion Knicks. Quentin will maintain oversight of player performance and science for the Rangers and Knicks.

“Quentin has made a strong impact on the Rangers and Knicks organizations, and we are pleased that he will step into this elevated position,” James Dolan said in a statement. “Quentin has quickly become an incredibly valued member of the Rangers franchise and played a key role behind the scenes with the Knicks during their championship run this past season. I look forward to seeing the positive influence he can make in this expanded and critical role.”

The change has no effect on Rangers general manager Chris Drury as he continues to be in charge of the team’s hockey operations department, other than that he will report to Quentin Dolan.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to ensure our hockey operations staff, coaches, and players have all the support they need to provide our fans a product they can be proud of,” Quentin said. “I’m looking forward to immediately getting to work with Chris Drury, (coach) Mike Sullivan and the entire staff.”

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