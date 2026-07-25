Devers, Lee hit 3-run homers, Ray pitches 6 shutout innings as Giants beat Angels 9-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers and Jung Hoo Lee hit three-run homers, Robbie Ray pitched six shutout innings and…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers and Jung Hoo Lee hit three-run homers, Robbie Ray pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-2 on Saturday.

Devers and Casey Schmitt opened the scoring with RBI singles in the third before Lee lined a sweeper 365 feet into the right-field stands to extend the Giants lead to 5-0.

Luis Arraez added a one-run single in the fourth, and Devers extended the lead to 9-0 with his team-leading 22nd homer of the season. The homer was Devers’ third since the All-Star break and second in as many days.

Ray (9-6) struck out five and gave up six hits on just 80 pitches before being lifted. Over his last seven games, the 34-year-old left-hander has thrown 43 1/3 innings with a 1.04 ERA and a 4-0 record.

Ryan Johnson (2-5) gave up eight runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings for the Angels. Catcher Tyler Heineman pitched a hitless inning of relief.

Mike Trout drove in Los Angeles’ first run with a bases-loaded, RBI double play in the seventh. Trout, Zach Neto and Jo Adell were all pulled due to the score. Jose Siri was walked in in the ninth inning, capping the scoring.

Up next

Angels’ RHP José Soriano (8-6, 3.43 ERA) faces Giants’ LHP Carson Whisenhunt (2-0, 3.38 ERA) in the series finale Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.