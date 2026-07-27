FanDuel Promo Code: Use $1,000 in Bet Resets for MLB Featuring Guardians-Reds

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of our next MLB game by claiming the latest FanDuel promo code offer. By signing up here, you can bet just $5 for five consecutive days and score up to $1,000 in total bet resets if those initial wagers don’t pan out.

It’s an incredible safety net for first-time players. We’re going to dive into exactly how to apply this to tonight’s showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds, or any other MLB game on the board this week.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Action This Week

Here is a quick snapshot of this exclusive sign-up promotion whether you are backing the Guardians or the Reds tonight:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 5 Days & Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Resets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 27, 2026

For new FanDuel customers looking to get in on the baseball action, there is nothing better than knowing you have a backup plan. By opting in, you can secure up to $1,000 in bet resets simply by placing a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. I love using this kind of structure across a busy week of baseball handicapping, starting with tonight’s Guardians and Reds clash and rolling it right through the rest of the daily MLB slate.

Betting Preview for the Guardians vs. Reds

The Cleveland Guardians (54-53) are heading down the highway to visit the Cincinnati Reds (49-55) at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH. This non-conference matchup is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Fans looking to catch the action live can tune into the national broadcast on ESPN.

Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Cleveland Guardians Cincinnati Reds Moneyline +139 -167 Total Over 8.5 (-106) Under 8.5 (-114) Runline +1.5 (-152) -1.5 (+126)

The Cincinnati Reds are stepping to the plate as the home favorites. However, this season, they have been somewhat unpredictable in this spot, posting a 16-15 record when the oddsmakers back them. Conversely, the Cleveland Guardians have shown serious grit when listed as the underdog, battling to a 22-23 record when getting plus money. Looking at their location splits, the Guardians have played to a perfectly even 27-27 record on the road, while the Reds have struggled in their own backyard, logging a 22-28 mark at Great American Ball Park.

At the plate, both lineups share an identical .230 team batting average, but the underlying offensive production reveals where the value might lie. The Reds have crossed the plate 432 times this season, fueled by a .397 team slugging percentage and 301 extra-base hits. On the flip side, the Guardians have scored 420 runs while relying on a solid .309 on-base percentage to manufacture their 277 extra-base hits.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 in Bet Resets

Getting started with this massive welcome offer is a straightforward process, and the timing is perfect to lock in your plays for the Cleveland Guardians vs Cincinnati Reds. There is no special FanDuel promo code necessary to be entered to claim this bonus.

Here is exactly what we need to do to get those bets placed:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by providing the basic registration details. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Bet a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days.

By meeting the daily $5 wagering requirement, FanDuel will award you $200 in bet resets each day if those bets do not win, covering you up to $1,000 total.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.