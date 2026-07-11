FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 World Cup Bonus for Norway-England, Argentina-Switzerland

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Sign up using this FanDuel promo code offer to receive a bet $5 to get $200 in bet reset tokens for five days earning up to $1,000 in bonuses. Use this link here to get started and dive into both World Cup matches Saturday.







FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup

Before analyzing the underlying metrics in today’s quarterfinal matchups, it is crucial to understand the mechanics of the current welcome bonus. Review the foundational details of the offer below:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

New FanDuel customers can secure a massive proportional return on investment during the World Cup quarterfinals. To activate this offer, new users must register and place a $5 real-money wager each day for five consecutive days. Once the structured betting requirement is successfully completed, the sportsbook will credit the account with up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens ($200 per day). Crucially, FanDuel does not impose a minimum odds limit for your real-money wagers, allowing bettors to target high-probability favorites to begin their streak.

This promotion is strategically timed for today’s multi-game slate and is not restricted to a single market. It can be applied across ANY of the upcoming matches. Whether you prefer to back England against Norway or take a position on the late-night showdown between Switzerland and Argentina, you have the analytical freedom to choose your exact entry points to secure up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo Today

Here is the complete schedule and the latest FanDuel betting odds for today’s World Cup quarterfinal slate:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Norway vs. England 5:00 PM ET +330 / +260 / -120 O 2.5 (-140) / U 2.5 (+114) Argentina vs. Switzerland 9:00 PM ET -145 / +250 / +470 O 2.5 (+126) / U 2.5 (-154)

Given the statistical profiles of the teams involved, bettors have several data-backed avenues for placing their qualifying $5 wagers. One mathematically sound option is backing England on the moneyline (-120). While Norway’s Erling Haaland has produced an extraordinary 7 goals in the tournament, England counters with a more balanced, potent attack led by Harry Kane, who has recorded 6 goals. Factoring in the immense offensive firepower on both sides of the pitch, taking the Over 2.5 goals (-140) in the Norway vs. England match presents another strong statistical angle.

Conversely, the data points toward a lower-scoring script in the evening matchup, making the Under 2.5 goals (-154) a highly logical play when Argentina hosts Switzerland. While Lionel Messi has dictated the pace of play for Argentina with a tournament-leading 8 goals, Switzerland has relied on an incredibly stingy defensive block, yielding just 3 goals across their first five matches. Switzerland’s top scorer, Johan Manzambi (3 goals), will likely find high-danger scoring chances limited against a disciplined Argentinian backline.

From a payout perspective, a standard $5 qualifying wager on England’s moneyline (-120) yields a $4.17 profit upon settling. Alternatively, projecting a tight defensive battle with a $5 bet on the Under 2.5 (-154) in the Argentina vs. Switzerland match returns a steady $3.25 in profit. Regardless of the immediate outcome of these individual slips, successfully placing the wager satisfies the daily requirement, moving you one step closer to the $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens threshold.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing this World Cup welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. No manual promo code is required to initiate the sequence. Follow these instructions to activate your bonus ahead of today’s slate:

Sign Up: Navigate to the FanDuel Sportsbook website or download the FanDuel app to register your new account. Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Place a minimum $5 real-money wager on any available market—such as the England moneyline or the Argentina match total—for five consecutive days. Collect Your Bonus: After completing your daily $5 qualifying bets over the five-day window, your account will be credited with up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens ($200 per day).

Because the initial real-money wagers carry no odds restrictions, bettors can comfortably target heavy favorites or leverage player props to minimize variance. Whether you kick off your five-day betting sequence with the 5:00 PM ET Norway vs. England clash or the 9:00 PM ET Switzerland vs. Argentina matchup, all qualifying users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens within 72 hours of their final qualifying wager’s settlement.