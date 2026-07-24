FanDuel Promo Code: Apply $1,000 in Bet Resets to Next Five MLB Wagers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, I’m going to walk you through exactly how new users can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB slate. Activate the current FanDuel promo code offer here to use $1,000 in bet resets..

Right now, when you bet just $5 a day for the next five days, you can get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. You’ll receive $200 in Bet Resets every single day you qualify. This gives us an incredible bankroll boost to attack today’s heavyweight matchups—like the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the New York Mets—as well as the rest of this weekend’s MLB schedule.

Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer for MLB Fans

Here is a quick look at the morning line for the current FanDuel sign-up bonus available for new players betting on tonight’s MLB action:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 Daily for 5 Days & Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 24, 2026

When we are handicapping the daily MLB slate, having backup ammo is crucial. This current welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity exclusively for new FanDuel customers. By committing to the action and placing a minimum $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, new users will earn up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens (awarded as $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify).

One of the most appealing aspects of this promotion is that there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager. That means we have total freedom in how we approach the board. You can opt for a safer play on heavy chalk, like the Boston Red Sox hosting the Toronto Blue Jays, or you can chase a bigger payout by taking a swing on a live underdog, such as the Baltimore Orioles defending their home turf against the Atlanta Braves. Whatever strategy you choose, completing your daily $5 wagers secures your Bet Resets.

Options for Your First Bet on Friday

Before we lock in our picks and claim this promo, let’s take a look at tonight’s schedule. Here are the latest consensus odds for the moneyline, runline (spread), and over/under totals:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NYY +112 / PHI -133 NYY +1.5 (-190) / PHI -1.5 (+157) 8 (O -104 / U -116) Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles ATL -101 / BAL -118 ATL -1.5 (+157) / BAL +1.5 (-192) 8.5 (O -118 / U -103) Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets LAD -153 / NYM +127 LAD -1.5 (+107) / NYM +1.5 (-127) 9 (O -103 / U -117) Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox TOR +109 / BOS -130 TOR +1.5 (-198) / BOS -1.5 (+163) 8.5 (O -123 / U +101)

Yankees vs. Phillies

The most intriguing matchup on the board features the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. I’m looking closely at this one because both squads bring excellent records to the table, with New York sitting at 57-45 and Philadelphia at 56-47.

Looking at the broader analytics, we’ve got a real chance to capitalize on a distinct statistical advantage for the Yankees. New York’s pitching staff boasts a stellar 3.38 team ERA, while Philadelphia’s staff has pitched to a 4.26 ERA. Offensively, the Bronx Bombers also hold the edge, entering the game with a .315 team on-base percentage and 457 RBIs, compared to the Phillies’ .303 OBP and 433 RBIs.

If you are planning to use your daily $5 wager on this heavyweight showdown, here is a breakdown of the exact profits you can expect from both the moneyline and the runline:

Yankees Moneyline (+112): A $5 bet wins $5.60 in profit.

A $5 bet wins $5.60 in profit. Phillies Moneyline (-133): A $5 bet wins $3.76 in profit.

A $5 bet wins $3.76 in profit. Yankees Runline +1.5 (-190): A $5 bet wins $2.63 in profit.

A $5 bet wins $2.63 in profit. Phillies Runline -1.5 (+157): A $5 bet wins $7.85 in profit.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Ready to get started? Claiming this incredible offer is a breeze, and again, no FanDuel promo code is necessary to unlock your bonus.

To activate the offer and secure your Bet Resets, follow these straightforward steps:

Sign Up: Register for a new account here. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your new account. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 per day for 5 consecutive days on any available MLB market. Collect Your Bonus: You’ll receive $200 in Bet Resets for every day you qualify, giving you up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens after completing the 5 days.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.