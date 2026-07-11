Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 World Cup Bonus for Norway-England

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN delivers a $1,000 bonus for all new users to secure in time for the World Cup quarterfinals today. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Capitalizing on this sportsbook offer is an excellent way to kickstart your betting experience and hunt for some longshot value. By utilizing the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN, new users can methodically secure up to $1,000 in bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in understanding the fine print, so here is a comprehensive overview of how the offer works and the key terms you need to know:

Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your daily qualifying wager up to $100 in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your daily qualifying wager up to $100 in FanCash each day. Eligibility & Location: The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This offer is available in all legal states excluding New York).

The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This offer is available in all legal states excluding New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In Required: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Wager Limit: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for this sign-up promotion. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable. It is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or used fully on other markets.

FanCash is non-withdrawable. It is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or used fully on other markets. Winnings Calculation: Any payouts or winnings are calculated based purely on the cash portion of the wager. FanCash stakes are explicitly excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for World Cup Saturday

As we evaluate the daily slate, bettors can maximize their action using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to back either the favored home team or a visiting underdog. Here is a quick breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up offer for your World Cup betting needs:

Offer Details Description Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for World Cup Action Saturday

Here is the complete schedule and the latest betting odds for today’s World Cup quarterfinal slate:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Norway vs. England 5:00 PM ET +330 / +260 / -120 O 2.5 (-140) / U 2.5 (+114) Argentina vs. Switzerland 9:00 PM ET -145 / +250 / +470 O 2.5 (+126) / U 2.5 (-154)

Given the statistical profiles of the teams involved, bettors have several data-backed avenues for placing their wagers. One mathematically sound option is backing England on the moneyline (-120). While Norway’s Erling Haaland has produced an extraordinary 7 goals in the tournament, England counters with a more balanced, potent attack led by Harry Kane, who has recorded 6 goals. Factoring in the immense offensive firepower on both sides of the pitch, taking the Over 2.5 goals (-140) in the Norway vs. England match presents another strong statistical angle.

Conversely, the data points toward a lower-scoring script in the evening matchup, making the Under 2.5 goals (-154) a highly logical play when Argentina hosts Switzerland. While Lionel Messi has dictated the pace of play for Argentina with a tournament-leading 8 goals, Switzerland has relied on an incredibly stingy defensive block, yielding just 3 goals across their first five matches. Switzerland’s top scorer, Johan Manzambi (3 goals), will likely find high-danger scoring chances limited against a disciplined Argentinian backline.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting your new account set up and claiming your bonus for the World Cup slate Saturday is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your full bet match offer: