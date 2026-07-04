Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Action Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN provides all new users with a $1,000 bonus to use on MLB and World Cup games today. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before we start laying down our moneyline or run line bets on the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves, we need to understand the mechanics of the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up offer. I always tell bettors to read the fine print, but I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Here is your quick, scannable guide to claiming your maximum $1,000 bonus:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock your $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock your $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Match Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus is spread over 10 consecutive days. Your first daily wager is matched up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 maximum bonus is spread over 10 consecutive days. Your first daily wager is matched up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: We must be 21 years of age or older and physically present in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

We must be 21 years of age or older and physically present in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to get in on the action.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to get in on the action. Daily Bet Slip Application: Here’s the key: after opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to your wager directly in the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Here’s the key: after opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to your wager directly in the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Qualifying Wager: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily match. Playthrough Requirements: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash. Payout Calculations: Keep in mind that any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; the FanCash stakes are excluded from your final payout calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus Saturday

As the New York Mets (36-51) prepare to face the Atlanta Braves (50-35), new players can maximize their MLB action with this fantastic sign-up bonus. By using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, we get to build a substantial bankroll over our first week and a half of handicapping baseball.

Here is a quick summary of the current Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer to keep us on track:

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 4th, 2026

Use Fanatics MLB Promo Code on New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves

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The New York Mets (36-51) visit the Atlanta Braves (50-35) on July 4, 2026, at 8:08 PM ET. While specific playoff standings and division implications are not currently available, the Atlanta Braves clearly hold a distinct advantage in the win column as the New York Mets look to improve their season record on the road. This is exactly the kind of game where a well-placed bet can lead to a nice pay day.

When we are handicapping a game like this, the first thing I look at is the betting board. Let’s see how the odds are shaping up:

Bet Type New York Mets Atlanta Braves Spread +1.5 (-156) -1.5 (+130) Moneyline +136 -162 Total Runs Over 8 (-124) Under 8 (+102)

When digging into this matchup, the Atlanta Braves will hand the ball to probable starting pitcher Chris Sale, while the New York Mets counter with Sean Manaea. While we don’t have historical rivalry trends or specific team records as underdogs or favorites for this contest, the player hitting statistics alone highlight the offensive firepower both clubs bring to the plate.

The Atlanta Braves boast several potent bats to back their favored moneyline odds. Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 52 RBIs, 42 extra-base hits, and an impressive .859 OPS. Ozzie Albies has also been a steady, reliable contributor, driving in 48 runs, recording 28 extra-base hits, and holding a .273 batting average.

For the underdog New York Mets, Juan Soto anchors the lineup. He brings 39 RBIs, a .293 batting average, and a stellar .957 OPS to the table. He is backed up by Carson Benge, who has recorded 34 RBIs and 23 extra-base hits. If you are firing up your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on this matchup, expect an engaging battle between Sale’s arm and Soto’s bat.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus before the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves throw the first pitch is incredibly straightforward. I’m placing my bets right alongside you, so just follow these simple steps to successfully unlock your $1,000 bet match offer: