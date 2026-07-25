Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Betting Bonus for MLB Action Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN provides all new users who sign up with this link here with a $1,000 betting bonus to use on the MLB slate of games today.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before we start handicapping this matchup and locking in our bets for the July 25, 2026 showdown, it’s important we get a handle on the rules. Complex promotions can feel intimidating, but this one is incredibly straightforward. Here is exactly how the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer works and the key terms you need to know:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to get the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Match Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Applying the Promo: After opting in, we must manually apply the promotion to a wager through our bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, we must manually apply the promotion to a wager through our bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up match promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up match promotion. FanCash Rules: Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

Bonus FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only; the FanCash stakes are excluded from your final payout calculation.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus

Whether you want to back Shota Imanaga taking the mound for the Chicago Cubs or rookie sensation Paul Skenes throwing heat for the Pittsburgh Pirates, this promo is your ticket to a bigger payout. Here is a quick snapshot of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details for this MLB matchup:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 25th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for Cubs vs. Pirates Tonight

We have a fantastic National League clash on our hands. The Chicago Cubs (57-45) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-50) on July 25, 2026, at 6:40 PM ET. While current playoff standings and division positioning details aren’t locked in yet for this contest, both squads have winning records and plenty to fight for.

Bet Type Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh Pirates Spread +1.5 (-210) -1.5 (+172) Moneyline +112 -132 Total Runs Over 8 (-108) Under 8 (-112)

Odds as of July 25, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

When we look at the morning line and start strategizing our wagers, we have to look at the offensive firepower on both sides. While specific betting trends and records as underdogs or favorites are currently unavailable, we know exactly who is doing damage at the plate.

For the Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner is setting the table with a .244 batting average, 98 hits, and 43 RBIs on the season. Outfielder Ian Happ is right there with him, bringing a steady presence with 80 hits and 45 RBIs. On the other side of the diamond, the Pittsburgh Pirates are leaning heavily on Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds boasts a .275 average with a massive 103 hits and 59 RBIs, alongside the electric Oneil Cruz, who has chipped in 66 hits and 44 RBIs.

If I’m placing my bets using my FanCash, looking closely at these run producers is a great place to start when eyeing the moneyline or total runs.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus in time for the first pitch is incredibly simple. We are all in this together, so just follow my lead with these quick steps to ensure your account is set up and your bonus is locked and loaded:

Enter the Promo Code: Kick off the sign-up process and make sure you enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. This is completely necessary to qualify for the $1,000 bonus match. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering your standard personal information. You’ll need to provide your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth so they can securely verify your identity and age. Make a Secure Deposit: Head over to the cashier. You need to deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to officially activate the offer. Place Your Qualifying Bets: Navigate to the MLB betting markets for the Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game and place a $10 minimum wager. To maximize this promo and chase those bigger payouts, you can wager up to $100 per day over your first 10 days after registration. Fanatics will match those daily stakes in FanCash!

By sticking to this strategy, we can steadily build up our FanCash balance over the next 10 days, giving us plenty of ammunition to dominate the rest of the baseball season.