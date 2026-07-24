Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim a $1,000 Bonus for Yankees vs. Phillies, MLB Slate Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to secure a $1,000 bonus using this link here for all MLB games tonight.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Terms and Conditions Overview

Before locking in your first wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies, it is important to understand how the sign-up offer works.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Claim the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus accrues over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your first wager of up to $100 will be matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus accrues over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your first wager of up to $100 will be matched in FanCash. Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and participate in this promotion.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook and participate in this promotion. Location Restrictions: This offer is exclusively available to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating, excluding New York.

This offer is exclusively available to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the offer. Applying the Promo: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Qualifying Wager: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized as cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized as cash. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings from FanCash bets are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; the initial FanCash stake is excluded from your total winnings payout.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 MLB Bonus

Whether you are placing your first wager on the New York Yankees or backing the hometown Philadelphia Phillies, claiming the current sign-up offer is straightforward. Use the information outlined below to unlock your welcome bonus for this compelling MLB matchup.

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for Yankees vs. Phillies Tonight

The New York Yankees (57-45) travel to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (56-47) in a high-stakes interleague clash. The game is scheduled for July 24, 2026, at 6:45 PM ET. With both teams navigating tight division races and aiming to solidify their playoff standing, this mid-season matchup presents meaningful implications for both clubs.

Bet Type New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Spread +1.5 (-190) -1.5 (+157) Moneyline +112 -133 Total Runs Over 8 (-104) Under 8 (-116)

The Philadelphia Phillies enter this matchup as the home favorites on the moneyline, while the New York Yankees are situated as plus-money road underdogs. With the total set at a standard eight runs, both offenses possess the firepower necessary to push this game toward the over.

For the visiting New York Yankees, the lineup is anchored by elite run producers. Ben Rice has been a dominant force at the plate, boasting a .277 batting average, a staggering .956 OPS, and a team-high 71 RBIs. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge continues to be a premier threat, logging a .908 OPS and a .533 slugging percentage. Cody Bellinger has also been a steady contributor to the Yankees’ run column, driving in 52 runs so far this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies counter with a potent core of their own. Kyle Schwarber leads the charge with an impressive .909 OPS, a .547 slugging percentage, and 61 RBIs. Right behind him is Bryce Harper, who maintains an .856 OPS to go along with a .493 slugging percentage and 60 RBIs. Additionally, Alec Bohm has been reliable in clutch situations, adding 53 RBIs of his own to help pace the Philadelphia Phillies’ offense.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Unlocking your welcome bonus for the Yankees-Phillies matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your new account is properly set up and ready for action: