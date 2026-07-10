Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 World Cup Bonus for Spain vs. Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus for the World Cup Friday featuring Spain vs. Belgium. Use this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview & Terms

Before we dive into the morning line and start handicapping today’s slate, let’s look at the mechanics of this offer. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is built to reward consistent bettors over their first week and a half on the platform.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how the offer works and the key terms you need to keep in mind:

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

You must be 21 years of age or older to participate and use Fanatics Sportsbook.

This offer is available only to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates, excluding New York.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager directly through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up match promotion.

All earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or withdrawn.

Any winnings are calculated based strictly on the cash portion of the wager; FanCash stakes are excluded from your payout returns.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for World Cup Bonus Friday

Whether you’re sticking to simple moneylines or looking to key some exotic wagers, having extra ammunition is essential. Fanatics Sportsbook makes claiming this MLB offer straightforward.

Here is a quick snapshot of the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for new users looking to wager on today’s action:

Category Offer Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 10th, 2026

Spain vs. Belgium Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

As the World Cup progresses deeper into the knockout rounds, the margins for error shrink dramatically. Two pivotal quarterfinal matches are scheduled across July 10 and July 11, featuring European powerhouses clashing in high-stakes elimination scenarios. Spain will test Belgium’s defensive integrity first, followed by Norway attempting to disrupt England’s tactical approach the following day.

World Cup Odds Today

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Spain vs Belgium (3:00 PM ET) -154 +290 +425 O/U 2.5 (-125/+100)

Odds as of July 10, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

This highly anticipated quarterfinal functions as a classic clash of possession versus transition. Both nations are vying for a spot in the semifinals in a must-win scenario. However, Belgium’s midfield metrics will likely suffer due to significant roster attrition; holding midfielder Amadou Onana is ruled out with an injury, and center-back Zeno Debast remains questionable. These absences create a measurable vulnerability that Spain’s intricate passing network is well-equipped to exploit.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get in on the action? Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is an incredibly straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully unlock your bet match bonus:

Enter the Promo Code: You must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the sign-up process. This specific code is necessary to unlock the promotion. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. This typically includes your full name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and the last four digits of your SSN for identity verification purposes. Make an Initial Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of Fanatics’ secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Place Your Wagers: To maximize your return, place a qualifying cash wager of a $10 minimum and up to $100 on any eligible market over the first 10 days after your registration.

By following these simple steps, we can take full advantage of this generous offer and set ourselves up for an exciting stretch of MLB betting!