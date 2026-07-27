Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Betting Bonus for MLB Monday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to wager on the upcoming MLB slate can utilize the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to claim up to a $1,000 bonus for these games and more. Start creating your profile using this link here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before locking in your wagers for the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, it is critical to understand exactly how the sign-up offer functions.

Here is a full breakdown of the terms and conditions required to claim your potential $1,000 FanCash bonus:

Activate the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first wager of each day in FanCash, up to $100 daily.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first wager of each day in FanCash, up to $100 daily. Age and Location: Participants must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Participants must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. How to Apply: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Wager Limits: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Rules: FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized.

FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized. Winnings Calculation: Any payouts from bonus bets are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are entirely excluded from your total winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus Monday

With Martín Pérez taking the mound for the Atlanta Braves and Zac Thornton starting for the New York Mets, this contest provides an excellent opportunity to put your new sportsbook account to use. Whether you are backing the road favorites or banking on a home upset, here is a quick reference guide to claiming your welcome offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 27th, 2026

Braves vs. Mets Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The 62-43 Atlanta Braves hit the road to take on the 44-62 New York Mets in a non-conference matchup scheduled for July 27, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Mets Spread -1.5 (+144) +1.5 (-174) Moneyline -116 -103 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-109)

Odds as of July 27, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook odds.

When breaking down this matchup, both teams bring standout offensive performers to the plate. The Atlanta Braves rely heavily on the production of Michael Harris II, who is hitting .298 with 61 RBIs over 379 at-bats, and Matt Olson, who pairs a .266 average with a team-leading 63 RBIs.

The New York Mets will attempt to counter with Juan Soto, who currently holds a .283 batting average and 52 RBIs over 293 at-bats. Bo Bichette has also provided vital run support for the Mets, matching Soto with 52 RBIs alongside a .257 average.

Because specific team betting trends and historical records as underdogs or favorites are not available for this contest, isolating these individual hitting metrics is a key factor to consider before locking in your predictions.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to jump into the action for the upcoming Atlanta Braves versus New York Mets game? Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook is a highly structured, seamless process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you properly claim your welcome bonus:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, residential address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm your legal betting location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up sequence, ensure you enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to lock in your eligibility for the promotional match. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. This officially activates the offer. Place Your Wagers: You are now ready to place a qualifying wager on the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, or any other available market. Users must place a minimum wager of $10. Over your first 10 days following registration, Fanatics will match your first bet of the day up to $100 in FanCash.

By strictly adhering to these steps, you will maximize your potential FanCash bonuses as the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets take the field.