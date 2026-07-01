England 2, Congo DR 1

|Congo DR
|1
|0
|—
|1
|England
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Congo DR, Cipenga, (Mbemba), 7th minute.
Second Half_2, England, Kane, (Gordon), 75th; 3, England, Kane, (Gordon), 86th.
Goalies_Congo DR, Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo; England, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford.
Yellow Cards_Bellingham, England, 19th; Sadiki, Congo DR, 28th.
Referee_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf, Ahmad Moannes Al Roalle, Khamis Mohammed Al Marri. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.
A_68,239.
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