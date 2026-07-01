England 2, Congo DR 1

Congo DR 1 0 — 1 England 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Congo DR, Cipenga, (Mbemba), 7th minute. Second…

Congo DR 1 0 — 1 England 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, Congo DR, Cipenga, (Mbemba), 7th minute.

Second Half_2, England, Kane, (Gordon), 75th; 3, England, Kane, (Gordon), 86th.

Goalies_Congo DR, Lionel Mpasi, Timothy Fayulu, Matthieu Epolo; England, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford.

Yellow Cards_Bellingham, England, 19th; Sadiki, Congo DR, 28th.

Referee_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf, Ahmad Moannes Al Roalle, Khamis Mohammed Al Marri. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.

A_68,239.

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