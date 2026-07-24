DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 Bonus Yankees-Phillies, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer, which allows you to spend $5 and get $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Click here to start the registration process.

This promotion can be applied to any thrilling MLB matchups on the schedule, whether you are targeting the New York Yankees visiting the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, or the Atlanta Braves taking on the Baltimore Orioles. DraftKings Sportsbook will raise the stakes on this weekend’s action.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus

Before diving into the action on the diamond, here is everything you need to know about the current welcome offer. Claiming your bonus is straightforward, and the key details are outlined below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Paid within 14 days. Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2026

New DraftKings customers can elevate their betting experience on the upcoming MLB slate with the latest welcome offer. By placing a simple $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you can earn $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Whether you want to back the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates or the New York Yankees on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, this promotion is an excellent way to get started.

The best part about this offer is that the bonus is guaranteed regardless of the outcome of your first bet. Once your qualifying wager is placed, the $150 reward is paid out within 14 days. This structure provides plenty of flexibility to spread your wagers across different games, such as the Atlanta Braves taking on the Baltimore Orioles. Remember, this generous promotion is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers ready to step up to the plate.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings MLB Promo

Whether you are looking to back a home favorite or find value in an underdog, the MLB slate offers several intriguing betting angles. Here is a look at the current DraftKings moneyline odds and run totals for the upcoming games:

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates CHC -102 / PIT -118 8 (O -108 / U -112) New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NYY +113 / PHI -136 7.5 (O -105 / U -114) Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles ATL -101 / BAL -119 9 (O -110 / U -110)

If you are deciding how to utilize your DraftKings promo, the blockbuster clash between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies is a marquee matchup. The Yankees enter as slight +113 moneyline underdogs, which presents interesting value considering the dominance of Aaron Judge. Judge is in the midst of a spectacular season, boasting 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a staggering 0.908 OPS. However, the Phillies (-136) counter with elite right-hander Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has suffocated opposing offenses all year, bringing a pristine 2.16 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, and a 10.53 K/9 strikeout rate to the mound. With a low total of 7.5 runs, this game promises to be a tight, playoff-caliber battle.

Another excellent spot to watch is the interleague showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles. Oddsmakers are expecting a competitive shootout, setting the highest total on the board at 9 runs with nearly identical moneyline odds. Baltimore relies on the bat of Gunnar Henderson (17 HRs), while Atlanta’s lineup is anchored by slugger Matt Olson, who has mashed 26 home runs and driven in 60 runs so far this season.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming this welcome offer is a simple process. You do not need to enter a specific DraftKings promo code to take advantage of this opportunity; simply follow the steps below before the first pitch is thrown:

Sign up for a new account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, address, email, and date of birth. Make a qualifying deposit: Once your account is active, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods, such as a debit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place your first bet: Browse the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can back Will Warren and the New York Yankees on the road, trust Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies at home, or explore props in the matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. Enjoy your bonus: Once your initial $5 qualifying wager is placed, DraftKings will reward your account with a $150 bonus, paid out within 14 days, win or lose.

With no promo code necessary, you are just a few clicks away from securing one of the most lucrative welcome offers in sports betting. Register your account, lock in your $5 wager on an exciting matchup like the Atlanta Braves taking on the Baltimore Orioles, and enjoy the action.