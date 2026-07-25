DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Yankees-Phillies, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any MLB game to win $150 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

With an exciting schedule that features high-profile clashes like the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates, there is no shortage of opportunities to put this promotion to work. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on any of these MLB matchups, new DraftKings customers can secure a massive $150 bankroll boost regardless of whether their bet wins or loses.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2026

New DraftKings customers can claim an incredible welcome offer by placing a $5 wager on the MLB slate. Whether you are backing the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies or taking a side when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, this promo is an excellent way to get started.

To qualify, simply register for a new account and place your first cash wager of $5 or more on odds of -500 or longer. The best part is that your bet does not need to win. You will receive the bonus regardless of the outcome.

Once your qualifying bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 14 days, giving you the flexibility to target different matchups, odds, and markets.

How to Bet on Saturday’s MLB Games

Whether you are looking to back a moneyline favorite or target a run total, here is how the DraftKings MLB odds shake out for the scheduled matchups:

Matchup Moneyline (Away / Home) Total (O/U) Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox TOR -110 / BOS -109 7.5 (O -110 / U -110) New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies NYY -124 / PHI +103 9 (O -108 / U -111) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates CHC +100 / PIT -120 8 (O -106 / U -113)

If you are looking for the perfect spot to deploy your DraftKings promo, the schedule offers some incredibly intriguing angles to target.

The Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates clash is a strikeout bettor’s dream. The Pirates hand the ball to Paul Skenes, who boasts an elite 10.77 K/9 and a pristine 3.43 ERA over 115.1 innings. The Cubs counter with Shota Imanaga, bringing his own impressive resume of a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts across 115 innings. If you prefer hitting props, keep an eye on Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who brings a compelling power-speed combo with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases this season.

For fans of the long ball, the New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies game features a slate-high total of 9 runs. Philadelphia brings massive pop to the plate with Kyle Schwarber (33 HRs) and Bryce Harper (21 HRs). The Yankees answer right back with slugger Ben Rice, who has already crushed 30 homers. Taking the Over or targeting a home run prop in this heavyweight battle provides a highly entertaining way to play your bonus.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up. Just follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch: