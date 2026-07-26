DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Mets-Dodgers, Cubs-Pirates, Sunday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on any MLB game to secure $150 in total bonuses. Create an account and claim this offer by clicking here.

Use this offer to bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets, the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Boston Red Sox, or the Chicago Cubs battling the Pittsburgh Pirates. This DraftKings promo provides a structured way to maximize early returns while engaging with a full slate of baseball action, as the bonus is guaranteed regardless of your initial wager’s outcome.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get a $150 bonus (paid within 14 days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 26, 2026

New DraftKings customers have a straightforward opportunity to extract value from the upcoming MLB slate. By signing up and placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on any game, you can unlock a $150 bonus. Unlike many promotional offers, this $150 bonus is fully guaranteed. Your initial bet does not need to win to trigger the payout.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, the bonus funds will be credited to your account within 14 days. This structure allows you to build a reliable bankroll to use across future MLB games. Note that to be eligible for this promotion, your initial $5 qualifying wager must be placed on odds of -500 or longer.

MLB Matchups to Watch

With a compelling slate of MLB action on the schedule, there are plenty of avenues to put your DraftKings promo to work. Before locking in your bets, review the moneyline odds and run totals for these upcoming matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates CHC +104 / PIT -126 8.5 (O -121 / U +100) Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox TOR +112 / BOS -135 8 (O -112 / U -108) Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets LAD -163 / NYM +135 9 (O -115 / U -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-163) at New York Mets (+135) The Los Angeles Dodgers head into their matchup against the New York Mets as road favorites in what projects to be a high-scoring showdown. Los Angeles continues to lean heavily on the offensive production of Shohei Ohtani, who brings a .286 batting average, 22 home runs, and 61 RBI to the plate. He faces Mets probable starter Freddy Peralta, who has recorded 110 strikeouts despite an elevated 5.01 ERA. With Emmet Sheehan (5.13 ERA, 115 SO) taking the mound for Los Angeles, the 9-run total feels well within reach for two potent lineups.

Chicago Cubs (+104) at Pittsburgh Pirates (-126) For an intriguing divisional clash, the Pittsburgh Pirates sit as slight home favorites against the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh hands the ball to probable starter Braxton Ashcraft, who has carved out a solid 3.95 ERA alongside 162 strikeouts over 116.1 innings of work. He is tasked with keeping Pete Crow-Armstrong off the basepaths; the Cubs outfielder boasts a .285 average and is a constant threat to run with 25 stolen bases. Chicago counters with veteran Jameson Taillon (5.38 ERA), making this a game where capitalizing on the +104 underdog value or the over could be a strategic use of your DraftKings promo.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a structured and straightforward process. No promo code is required during sign-up to access the guaranteed bonus. Just follow these direct steps to activate the offer: