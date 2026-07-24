DraftKings Promo Code: Flip $5 Bet Into $150 MLB Bonus

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New users looking to get in on the latest MLB slate can activate the current DraftKings promo code offer to unlock a $150 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you want to back the New York Yankees as they visit the Philadelphia Phillies, support the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, or wager on the matchup between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, this promotion offers an excellent way to boost your bankroll. Simply claim this DraftKings promo ahead of the next MLB game, place a qualifying $5 wager on any matchup, and enjoy $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus (Paid Out Within 14 Days) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2026

The latest DraftKings promo code presents a fantastic opportunity for new DraftKings customers to score $150 in bonus bets when wagering just $5 on the MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing the marquee matchup between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies or backing the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, this offer can significantly elevate your betting experience.

It is important to note that your qualifying bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. Once your $5 wager is placed, the $150 reward will be paid out within 14 days regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across the rest of the MLB schedule.

Friday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

If you are looking to put your DraftKings MLB promo to use, here is the odds board for the scheduled matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies PHI -136 / NYY +113 7.5 (O -105 / U -114) Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates PIT -118 / CHC -102 8 (O -108 / U -112) Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers DET -306 / KC +243 7.5 (O -107 / U -112)

Yankees at Phillies: This interleague clash features some of the best hitters in baseball. The Phillies are slight favorites (-136) at home, sending Jesús Luzardo to the mound. Luzardo has been excellent, posting a 3.43 ERA and striking out 11.16 batters per nine innings. He will face a Yankees lineup anchored by Ben Rice, who currently boasts a .956 OPS. New York will counter with Cam Schlittler (2.20 ERA). He has a tough task ahead against Philadelphia’s heavy hitters, including Kyle Schwarber (.909 OPS, 61 RBI) and Bryce Harper (.856 OPS, 60 RBI).

Royals at Tigers: The Detroit Tigers are massive home favorites (-306), and for good reason: Tarik Skubal is taking the mound. Skubal has been dominant this season, holding a 2.83 ERA with an elite 10.67 K/9 rate and a microscopic 0.93 WHIP. He goes up against Kansas City’s Beck Way. If you are looking for a pitching mismatch to leverage, the Tigers’ ace offers a highly intriguing angle.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this highly lucrative welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Because there is no manual promo code necessary to enter, you can activate your bonus in just a few easy steps: