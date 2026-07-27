DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a $150 bonus ahead of the next MLB game by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer and placing a $5 wager. Click here to start signing up.

Simply create a new account and place a qualifying $5 wager on any matchup, such as the New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Mets. Win or lose, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to build your bankroll. This is a great way to hit the ground running on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 27, 2026

By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, new DraftKings customers unlock a guaranteed reward for upcoming MLB action. When you place a qualifying wager of just $5 on any matchup, you earn $150 in bonus bets. Unlike many traditional sportsbook promotions, this bonus is guaranteed. Your initial bet does not need to win to hit the $150 bonus.

To be eligible, your qualifying $5 wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer, offering flexibility whether you decide to back a heavy favorite or take a chance on an underdog. Once your wager is placed, the bonus is paid within 14 days, providing excellent value for bettors looking to explore various betting angles on the diamond.

MLB Monday Night Betting Preview, Odds

Before placing your wagers, here is a complete look at the DraftKings moneyline odds and totals for the upcoming MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox @ Athletics Red Sox -185 / Athletics +152 9.5 (O -108 / U -112) New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox Yankees -145 / White Sox +120 8.5 (O -105 / U -114) Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets Braves -118 / Mets -102 8.5 (O -119 / U -102)

If you are looking to maximize your new user offer, the New York Yankees (-145) at Chicago White Sox presents an intriguing pitching mismatch. The Yankees are sending Max Fried to the mound, who brings a stellar 2.97 ERA and 7.69 K/9 across his 66.2 innings of work. Conversely, the White Sox counter with Noah Schultz, who has struggled to a 6.03 ERA. Backed by Ben Rice and his 31 home runs, the Yankees offer a strong, data-backed angle for moneyline bettors.

For a tighter contest, look at the Atlanta Braves (-118) at New York Mets. The odds suggest a near coin-toss between these two division rivals, making it an excellent spot for player props or total wagers. The Braves bring plenty of firepower, led by Matt Olson’s .870 OPS and an impressive 53 extra-base hits over 410 at-bats. With elite sluggers stepping up to the plate and the over/under set at 8.5, this matchup promises plenty of betting action.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch is thrown: