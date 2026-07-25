Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus + Free MLB Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive offer is for new users only and can be used to build entries for specific matchups on the July 25 schedule, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets, the Houston Astros facing the Chicago White Sox, or the New York Yankees battling the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as any other MLB game on the slate. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this Chalkboard promo.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Deposit Match

You can find the details for the latest signup bonus below:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions Must meet minimum age requirements & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2026

New Chalkboard customers can take advantage of a generous welcome offer that includes a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a valuable free pick. The deposit match instantly doubles your initial funds, while the free pick allows users to select a specific player to go over a designated statistical projection, essentially serving as a free square to boost your daily fantasy entry.

Whether you want to build a ticket around Yoshinobu Yamamoto racking up strikeouts for the Los Angeles Dodgers or Hunter Brown shutting down the Chicago White Sox, this bonus adds instant value to the July 25 MLB slate. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Saturday MLB Preview: DFS Options

Once you have claimed your Chalkboard deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your entry. The July 25 schedule is loaded with marquee names and intriguing projections across the board.

Below is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for some of the biggest stars in action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) – 6.5 Hunter Brown (HOU) – 5.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 – Yordan Alvarez (HOU) 0.5 – Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 – Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 – Jose Altuve (HOU) 0.5 – Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 – Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 – Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 –

When examining the matchups, several trends stand out that could point toward an over or under on these statistical projections.

Starting on the mound, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strikeout projection sits at 6.5 against the New York Mets. The data suggests the over could be a strong play, as the Dodgers starter has exceeded 6.5 strikeouts in two consecutive matchups with New York, averaging 8.5 strikeouts per game in those outings. On the flip side, Houston’s Hunter Brown faces a strikeout projection of 5.5. DFS players might lean toward the under here, depending on their analysis of the matchup.

At the plate, two premier sluggers are in excellent positions to record a hit. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez also boasts a 0.5 hit projection. Alvarez has been scorching hot, exceeding 0.5 hits in 10 consecutive games while averaging an impressive 1.8 hits per contest over that stretch.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your deposit match and free pick in time for the upcoming MLB action is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Register: Click on the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the minimum age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. This code is required to unlock the welcome bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and make your first deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Claim Your Match: Once your deposit is processed, Chalkboard will instantly activate your 100% deposit match.

Keep in mind that you are not required to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit for your first transaction, up to the $100 limit, giving you immediate extra funds to use on the MLB slate.