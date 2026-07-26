Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match + Free MLB Pick (July 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their daily fantasy baseball entries can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick by using Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are building entries for the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Mets, or any other game on the schedule, this promotion provides a tangible bankroll boost to start your daily fantasy sports journey. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Chalkboard promo.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Deposit Match

Here is everything you need to know about the current promotion before locking in your daily fantasy entries for the Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates game or any other MLB matchup:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On July 26, 2026

Available exclusively to new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are located in a participating state, this welcome offer provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. In addition to doubling your initial bankroll, the promotion includes a highly valuable free pick.

This free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific statistical projection, effectively acting as a free leg to boost your daily fantasy entry. Whether you want to back Los Angeles Dodgers probable pitcher Emmet Sheehan or Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, this welcome offer provides a structured advantage.

How to Use This MLB DFS Promo

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 0.5 – Mookie Betts 0.5 – Francisco Lindor 0.5 – Freddie Freeman 0.5 – Kyle Tucker 0.5 – Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 – Bo Bichette 1.5 – Luis Robert Jr. 0.5 – Freddy Peralta – 5.5 Emmet Sheehan – 5.5

When deciding how to use your free pick from the Chalkboard promo code, Shohei Ohtani stands out in the hitting markets. Ohtani boasts a .282 average on the season, accumulating 104 hits across 96 games. Given his consistency at the plate, taking the over on his 0.5 hits projection offers a data-backed starting point for your entry.

On the mound, the Los Angeles Dodgers hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan. Sheehan possesses an impressive 10.16 K/9 across his 18 starts and 87.2 innings pitched. With his strikeout projection set at 5.5, Sheehan has the swing-and-miss stuff to eclipse that mark.

Conversely, the data points toward the under for New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta. While Peralta has been reliable over his 21 starts (109.2 innings pitched), his 9.03 K/9 indicates he averages just over five strikeouts per outing. Going up against a dangerous Dodgers lineup, he could struggle to push past his 5.5 strikeout line.

If you are looking for another hitting option, Mookie Betts is sitting at a 0.5 hits projection. However, with a .232 average and 62 hits in 68 games played, taking the over carries slightly more risk than Ohtani’s line. Let the underlying statistics guide your daily fantasy entries.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Activating this welcome offer is a straightforward process that takes just a few minutes. First, click on any of the links on this page and create a new account. During the registration process, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location.

Crucially, promo code WTOP is required during signup to ensure you are eligible for the welcome package.

Once your account is officially registered and verified, fund your bankroll. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, deposit at least $100 using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. Doing so will activate the 100% deposit match, instantly doubling your funds.

You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. The promotion is flexible, meaning you will receive a 100% match in bonus funds on whatever initial amount you choose to deposit.

With your account funded, your deposit matched, and your free pick ready to go, you are fully equipped to build your entries for the New York Yankees taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Cubs facing the Pittsburgh Pirates, or any other MLB matchup on the schedule.