Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + MLB Pick (July 27)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can register with Chalkboard promo code WTOP ahead of Monday’s MLB games to claim a $100 deposit match bonus and a free pick. Click here to get in on the action.

An initial $100 deposit is required to receive the maximum value of the bonus. You can apply these matched funds and your free pick toward any matchup on the Monday slate, including standout games like the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Mets.

Claim $100 Deposit Bonus With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On July 27, 2026

Eligible new Chalkboard customers who meet the required age restrictions and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a compelling welcome offer. When you sign up, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match up to $100 to help boost your initial bankroll. In addition to the deposit match, new users receive a free pick. This free pick allows you to take a player to go over a specific statistical prop, essentially serving as a free leg to build into your parlay entry.

This welcome offer arrives at the perfect time to dive into the upcoming July 27 MLB slate. You can use your matched funds or free pick on an intriguing matchup like the New York Yankees (59-46) taking on the Chicago White Sox (55-49), perhaps targeting a prop for probable pitchers Max Fried or Noah Schultz. Alternatively, you could build a fantasy parlay around the Atlanta Braves (62-43) as they visit the New York Mets (44-62), utilizing your free pick on starters Martín Pérez or Zac Thornton.

MLB DFS Preview: Monday Night

Using your Chalkboard promo allows you to target some of the best daily fantasy player props on the board. Below is a look at the consensus projections for ten standout players taking the field, including the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Max Fried N/A 5.5 Noah Schultz N/A 4.5 Miguel Vargas 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi 0.5 N/A Luis Robert Jr. 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette 1.5 N/A Jorge Polanco 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez 0.5 N/A Randal Grichuk 0.5 N/A Alí Sánchez 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your deposit match or free pick, following the data trends is a pragmatic strategy. For instance, Max Fried enters this matchup riding a major hot streak. He has recently returned from injury and looked sharp in his first start back, striking out seven batters in five innings of work.

On the hitting side, Miguel Vargas presents another strong case for the over. Vargas has successfully recorded a hit in seven of his last 10 games (a 70% cover rate), averaging a full hit per game during that stretch.

If you are looking for a bolder play, Bo Bichette faces a steep 1.5 hits projection for this matchup. However, he boasts a flawless 100% cover rate for securing at least one hit over his last six games against the Braves, offering crucial context for those considering his market.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. To get started, you will need to use promo code WTOP during the sign-up phase.

First, click on the links on this page to visit the site and register your new account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and location.

Once your account is successfully created, head to the cashier to make your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. In order to claim the full maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Doing so will fully activate the 100% deposit match.

Keep in mind that you do not have to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer a smaller initial commitment. Chalkboard will provide a 100% match on whatever amount you choose to deposit. This means if you fund your account with $50, you will receive $50 in bonus funds to use alongside your free pick on the MLB slate.