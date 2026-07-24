Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free MLB Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their MLB daily fantasy sports entries can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a $100 deposit bonus along with a free pick. Click here to get in on the action.

This is an opportunity to gear up for a full weekend of MLB action with Chalkboard. This promotion is strictly for new users and can be applied to any matchup on the MLB slate, making it the perfect opportunity to lock in entries for the Friday night showdowns featuring the Chicago Cubs at the Pittsburgh Pirates or the Los Angeles Dodgers at the New York Mets.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 DFS Bonus

Use the details below to claim your bonus before you lock in your picks for the next slate of games:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On July 24, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a generous welcome offer. By signing up, you will receive a 100% deposit match of up to $100, giving your daily fantasy bankroll an immediate boost before you even make your first entry.

In addition to the deposit match, the promotion includes a free pick. This essentially acts as a free leg in your entry by allowing you to project a player to go over a specific statistic. This provides a perfect opportunity to build a winning entry around the upcoming MLB slate. You can use your free pick to lock in a projection for the showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, or pair it with a prop for Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jared Jones as he takes the mound against the Chicago Cubs.

How to Use This MLB Promo

When you are ready to put your new Chalkboard promo to use, the star-studded showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets provides plenty of exciting player markets to consider. If you are looking to build a winning entry, recent statistical trends offer some clear direction for a few of the biggest names on the slate.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is riding a hot streak, having eclipsed 0.5 hits in four straight games while averaging 2.0 hits per contest. The trends strongly support backing the over for Lindor as well.

Conversely, you might want to fade Kyle Tucker. The slugger has failed to exceed 0.5 hits in three straight matchups against New York, getting completely shut out in the hit column during that stretch. This points toward taking the under on his hits projection.

Taking the under on Sean Manaea’s 5.5 strikeout line could be a sharp DFS play for your Chalkboard entry.

Getting Started With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the next pitch is thrown:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to opt into the sign-up offer. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and use one of the secure banking methods to fund your account. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100.

Once your account is funded and your deposit match has been credited, you are ready to hit the diamond. Whether you are eyeing the July 24 matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates or looking ahead to the between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, your boosted bankroll will be ready for action.