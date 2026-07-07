Briscoe’s breakthrough victory sends Reddick to second as NASCAR shifts to EchoPark

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart In-Season Challenge – Round 3 Site: Hampton Georgia.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

In-Season Challenge – Round 3

Site: Hampton Georgia.

Track: Echopark Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (TNT).

Last year: Aided by teammate Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to win a chaotic race that saw 46 lead changes.

Last race: Chase Briscoe captured his first series victory of the season, fending off a late challenge from Christopher Bell to win the inaugural eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Next race: July 19, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Focused Health 250

Site: Hampton Georgia.

Track: Echopark Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., race, 7 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Nick Sanchez capitalized on a restart with seven laps to go, taking the lead before edging Carson Kvapil by 0.139 seconds to capture his first career series victory.

Last race: Brandon Jones held off a late surge from Chase Elliott in overtime, earning him his first win of the season and eighth of his career.

Next race: July 25, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

LiUNA 150

Site: Lakeville, Connecticut.

Track: Lime Rock Park.

Race Distance: 100 laps. 147.8 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 10:05 a.m., race, 1 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim controlled the race from start to finish, winning both stages, leading 99 of the 100 laps and cruising to his fifth victory of the season.

Last race: Layne Riggs seized the lead in the closing moments of overtime when the frontrunner missed the final chicane, allowing him to collect his fourth victory of the season and the ninth of his career.

Next race: July 18, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Charles Leclerc led from the opening lap to beat George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, while pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli faded out after a late mechanical issue and post-race penalty.

Next race: July 19, Stavelot, Belgium.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Pato O’Ward took the lead on Lap 42 after Christian Lundgaard ran wide exiting Turn 2, then stayed out front the rest of the caution-free race to secure the victory.

Next race: July 19, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: July 19, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

RICK BRIGGS MEMORIAL POWERED BY DAVE WARREN POWERSPORTS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS PURE MICHIGAN SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BATTLE AT THE BORDER

WORLD OF OUTLAWS O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PRESENTS THE LARRY HILLERUD MEMORIAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BATTLE AT THE BORDER

WORLD OF OUTLAWS O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PRESENTS THE LARRY HILLERUD MEMORIAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS OHIO LOGISTICS BRAD DOTY CLASSIC PRESENTED BY DAC VITAMINS AND MINERALS

Next race: July 17 – 21.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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