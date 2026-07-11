Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 World Cup Bonus for England-Norway, Any Match

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Right now, new users can take advantage of our exclusive Boom promo code WTOP40 to receive $40 in free lineups to use for both World Cup games today. Start creating your profile using this link here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for World Cup Entries Saturday

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

Promo Code Overview

New Boom customers can unlock a fantastic welcome offer to use on the World Cup today. I always recommend grabbing these bonuses when you have a real chance to maximize your entries. By simply making a minimum deposit of $10 and playing just $5, you will receive $40 in free lineups to use on this fantastic World Cup slate.

Remember, this offer is exclusively available to first-time users. To qualify for the promotion and secure your free lineups, you must be a new Boom customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and reside in a participating state. Claim your offer today and get ready to build your winning entries!

Top Goalscorer Options for World Cup Saturday

If you are looking to build out your lineups for the weekend, identifying the most likely goalscorers is a perfect place to start. Below is a breakdown of the top three attacking threats from every team competing in the upcoming quarterfinals, detailing the lines for each player’s respective scoring projections.

Player (Team) Opponent Erling Haaland (Norway) England Jorgen Strand Larsen (Norway) England Alexander Sorloth (Norway) England Jude Bellingham (England) Norway Marcus Rashford (England) Norway Anthony Gordon (England) Norway Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) Switzerland Julian Alvarez (Argentina) Switzerland Jose Manuel Lopez (Argentina) Switzerland Breel Embolo (Switzerland) Argentina Cedric Itten (Switzerland) Argentina Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) Argentina

Keeping this section focused strictly on individual player projections is a great way to identify value for your daily fantasy lineups. These highlighted quarterfinal matchups are exactly where new users can apply their initial $5 lineup to unlock the $40 in lineups through the latest welcome offer. Whether you are backing Norway’s potent attack or Argentina’s deep stable of forwards, submitting your first lineup using these projections will automatically trigger your reward.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started and claiming your Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these quick, step-by-step instructions to activate your Boom promo code and get your account ready for the World Cup today:

Create an Account: Download the Boom app or visit their website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP40 to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: To trigger the bonus, simply play $5 across your first 5 lineups. Once you have submitted these required entries, you will automatically receive $40 in free lineups to use on any eligible contests.

By completing these steps, you will be fully equipped with extra lineups to get in on the action for tonight’s American League showdown.