Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Weekend Entries

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New DFS users can secure a $40 bonus with the Boom promo code WTOP40, which can be used on all MLB and World Cup entries today. Get started here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Whether you are looking to build a lineup around the Chicago Cubs (49-38) hosting the St. Louis Cardinals (44-39), or backing the New York Yankees (48-38) as they take on the Minnesota Twins (42-46), the latest Boom Fantasy offer provides a pragmatic way to jump into the action.

Review the table below for a complete overview of the current Boom promo code and the exact mechanics of the new user bonus:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 3rd, 2026

To take advantage of this welcome offer, new customers simply need to sign up and make a minimum deposit of $10. Once you submit a $5 entry, you will automatically receive $40 in free lineups to use across the daily MLB slate. This bonus provides an excellent statistical foundation to build entries around marquee matchups, whether you are backing starting pitcher Gerrit Cole or targeting the divisional clash between the Cardinals and Cubs.

This promotion is exclusively available for new Boom customers who meet the platform’s age and location requirements. You must be 18+ and physically located in one of the eligible participating states to claim the bonus.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Promo Tonight

Whether you are looking to target starting pitching metrics or back hitters with strong peripheral stats, analyzing the latest player props is the best way to utilize your new user bonus. Below is a look at the current lines for 10 of tonight’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts David Peterson N/A 3.5 Gerrit Cole N/A 5.5 Andre Pallante N/A 3.5 Mike Paredes N/A 3.5 Alex Bregman 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Nico Hoerner 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Royce Lewis 0.5 N/A

When building your entry with the latest Boom promo code, isolating recent player trends helps highlight early value.

Starting on the mound, David Peterson’s strikeout line sits at 3.5. Recent performance data suggests the under could be the optimal play here. Peterson has failed to exceed 3.5 strikeouts in eight of his last nine games, averaging just 1.9 strikeouts per contest. Similarly, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has a strikeout prop of 5.5 but has fallen short of that mark in three of his last four outings, generating an average of 5.0 strikeouts.

At the plate, several star hitters bring sustained hot streaks into tonight’s matchups. Chicago’s Nico Hoerner has cleared his 0.5 hits prop in four of his last five games, maintaining a reliable 1.2 hits-per-game average. Teammate Ian Happ is also swinging an efficient bat, recording a hit in 10 of his last 13 matchups.

For the Yankees and Twins clash, keep an eye on Minnesota’s Royce Lewis. Lewis has secured at least one hit in 10 of his last 12 games overall—and five of his last six on the road. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman has been statistically dominant against St. Louis pitching, clearing 0.5 hits in three straight games against the Cardinals while averaging 1.7 hits in that span. Backing these consistent hitters to eclipse their hit props provides a highly correlated foundation for your entries.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow the steps below to activate the latest Boom promo code ahead of tonight’s MLB action:

Create an Account: Download the Boom Fantasy app or visit their website to begin registration. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP40 to properly opt-in to the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play $5, Get $40: Build and submit a qualifying $5 lineup. Once you have played your initial entry, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups.

With a low entry point of just a $10 minimum deposit, this promotion offers a statistically sound method to maximize your early lineups and gain an edge on the daily MLB slate.