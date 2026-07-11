Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus for Argentina-Switzerland World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account using the Boom promo code WTOP40 here, you can make a $5 play to get $40 in lineups for World Cup action tonight.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 For World Cup Picks

Before you finalize your daily fantasy picks for today’s matchups, you will want to lock in this exclusive sign-up bonus. The table below outlines the specific parameters you need to know to claim your bonus and hit the ground running with extra funds for today’s action.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play 5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Offer Verified July 11th, 2026

Unlocking the Boom promo code is a highly efficient way to build your bankroll. By making a minimum deposit of just $10, new users activate the “play 5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer. This bonus provides immediate, quantifiable value, allowing you to scale your daily fantasy entries across today’s World Cup action. Whether you are players in the Argentina vs. Switzerland clash or targeting significant strikes in the Octagon, these free lineups let you maximize your exposure while mitigating risk on your initial deposit.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To qualify, players must meet the standard daily fantasy age requirement of 18+ and be physically located in one of the eligible participating states. If you meet these baseline criteria, you are fully cleared to claim your bonus.

Use Your Boom Promo Tonight

Once you have activated your Boom Fantasy promo code, you can use your free lineups to target some of the biggest stars in action today.

Looking closely at the defensive metrics, England’s Jordan Pickford and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez both face a save lines of 2.5 against Norway. For the attackers, Lionel Messi presents strong analytical value to go over his 2.5 shots on target prop. In the European clash, Erling Haaland is always a good candidate to test the keeper.

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Offer

Claiming this exclusive daily fantasy offer is incredibly easy. Whether you are building entries around the World Cup fixtures or looking elsewhere, follow these structured steps to secure your bonus:

Register: Click here to begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the required promo code WTOP40 to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Navigate to the cashier and make a qualifying deposit. A minimum deposit of at least $10 is required to get started, which can be completed using any of Boom’s available secure payment methods. Play and Earn: Head over to the lobby and start building your entries. To fulfill the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer, simply make a $5 lineup. Once that lineup is submitted, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future contests.

With just a $10 minimum deposit and a few minutes of your time, you will have plenty of extra firepower to attack today’s sports slate.